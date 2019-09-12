CLOSE
#NYFWNOIR: 25 Runway Looks We Love On Black Models From NYFW 2019

Posted 20 hours ago

There’s a reason why New York Fashion Week is the first on the fashion month calendar. While some individuals consider New York boring or wonder if true style is coming out of here, I believe that NYFW is pushing diversity and innovation forward. Whether it’s see now where now collections or having diversity of all kinds represented on the runway, NYFW really illustrates the melting pot that is America. This season we saw sustainable designs from Studio One Eighty Nine, West Africa mixing with European silhouettes from Maki Oh, and designers from Indonesia, China and more. Of course, we have our well known staples like Marc Jacobs and Parabal Gurung; nevertheless, we also had fashion forward designs from Chromat and Savage X Fenty.

Click through our gallery to see our favorite looks on Black models from NYFW 2019!

1. MICHAEL KORS

Michael Kors - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

2. MICHAEL KORS

Michael Kors - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

3. MICHAEL KORS

Michael Kors - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

4. 3.1 PHILLIP LIM

3.1 Phillip Lim - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

5. 3.1 PHILLIP LIM

3.1 Phillip Lim - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

6. NAEEM KHAN

Naeem Khan - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

7. S BY SERENA WILLIAMS

S by Serena Williams - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

8. S BY SERENA WILLIAMS

S by Serena Williams - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

9. S BY SERENA WILLIAMS

S by Serena Williams - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

10. S BY SERENA WILLIAMS

S by Serena Williams - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

11. S BY SERENA WILLIAMS

S by Serena Williams - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

12. CHRISTIAN COWAN

Christian Cowan - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

13. CHRISTIAN COWAN

Christian Cowan - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

14. CHRISTIAN COWAN

Christian Cowan - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

15. CHRISTIAN COWAN

Christian Cowan - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

16. CHRISTIAN COWAN

Christian Cowan - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

17. PRABAL GURUNG

Prabal Gurung - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

18. PRABAL GURUNG

Prabal Gurung - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

19. CHRISTIAN SIRIANO

A model walks runway for Christian Siriano Spring/Summer... Source:Getty

20. PRABAL GURUNG

Prabal Gurung - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

21. CHRISTIAN SIRIANO

A model walks runway for Christian Siriano Spring/Summer... Source:Getty

22. INDONESIAN DIVERSITY SS20 COLLECTION: JULIANTO, AYUMIJ, YOGISWARI

Indonesian Diversity SS20 Collection: 2Madison Avenue, Julianto, Ayumij, Yogiswari Source:Getty

23. INDONESIAN DIVERSITY SS20 COLLECTION: JULIANTO, AYUMIJ, YOGISWARI

Indonesian Diversity SS20 Collection: 2Madison Avenue, Julianto, Ayumij, Yogiswari Source:Getty

24. INDONESIAN DIVERSITY SS20 COLLECTION: JULIANTO, AYUMIJ, YOGISWARI

Indonesian Diversity SS20 Collection: 2Madison Avenue, Julianto, Ayumij, Yogiswari Source:Getty

25. INDONESIAN DIVERSITY SS20 COLLECTION: JULIANTO, AYUMIJ, YOGISWARI

Indonesian Diversity SS20 Collection: 2Madison Avenue, Julianto, Ayumij, Yogiswari Source:Getty
