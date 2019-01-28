Sen. Kamala Harris, President Trump, Oakland, 2020 Presidential Election, Campaign Rally
Kamala Harris Formally Launches Presidential Campaign With Powerful Oakland Rally

"America, we can do better than this."

US-POLITICS-ELECTION-HARRIS-VOTE

Source: NOAH BERGER / Getty

Almost a week after Sen. Kamala Harris announced that she was running for President, she formally launched her campaign with a rally in her hometown Oakland, California.

And it’s clear to us that Harris is ready for the big leagues.

In front a crowd of 20,000 people, during her 35-minute address, the first female attorney general in California  opened up about why she is running for President and how she will “fight for Medicare for all, racial justice, universal pre-kindergarten education, women’s rights and a middle-class tax cut,” USA Today reported.

“I’m running for president because I love my country. I love my country. I’m running to be president, of the people, by the people, and for all people,” adding,  “I’m running to fight for an America where the economy works for working people. For an America where you only have to work one job to pay the bills, where hard work is rewarded and where any worker can join a union.”

“I am running to declare, once and for all, that health care is a fundamental right, and we will deliver that right with Medicare for All! I am running to declare education is a fundamental right, and we will guarantee that right with universal pre-k and debt-free college! I am running to guarantee working and middle-class families an overdue pay increase. We will deliver the largest working and middle-class tax cut in a generation. Up to $500 a month to help America’s families make ends meet,” she continued.

Kamala Harris Launches Presidential Campaign In Her Hometown Of Oakland

Source: Mason Trinca / Getty

She also made some serious digs at President Trump without even mentioning his name.

“When we have leaders who lie and bully and attack a free press and undermine our democratic institutions, that’s not our America. When white supremacists march and murder in Charlottesville or massacre innocent worshipers at a Pittsburgh synagogue, that’s not our America. When we have children in cages crying for their mothers and fathers, don’t you dare call it border security, that’s a human rights abuse and that’s not our America,” the 2020 hopeful stressed.

She added, “And guys lets understand what is happening here: People in power are trying to convince us that the villain in our American story is each other. But that is not our story. That is not who we are. That’s not our America.”

US-POLITICS-ELECTION-HARRIS-VOTE

Source: NOAH BERGER / Getty

The 54-year-old also discussed Trump’s immigration policies and his non-existent wall, calling it a “vanity project.”

 “When we have children in cages crying for their mothers and fathers, don’t you dare call that border security. That’s a human rights abuse. And that’s not our America.’’

Harris is the first African-American candidate to throw her political hat in the presidential election ring. She will join fellow Democrats Sen. Elizabeth WarrenRep. Julian CastroSen. Kirsten Gillibrand and many others in hopes to defeat Trump in 2020.

