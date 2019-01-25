Nancy Pelosi, Donald Trump, Build the wall, Mexican Border, federal government shutdown
#TrumpCaved: Miss Nancy Is Not Playing Around With Y’all President

Posted 14 hours ago

President Trump Hosts College Football Champion Clemson Tigers At White House

Source: Pool / Getty

Today hasn’t been a good day for President Trump.

Not only did his longtime associate and friend Roger Stone get arrested by the FBI, but he was forced to reopen the government—without getting a nickel to build his wall.

And we can thank Speaker of The House Nancy Pelosi for that.

See, after 35 days of the federal government being shut down, the FAA halting flights out of NYC’s LaGuardia Airport for air traffic control staffing issues and dismal approval ratings over the past weeks, #45 caved by making a deal with the Democrats.

A deal that included what Pelosi told him from the very beginning: “We’re not funding that wall.”

According to the Associated Press, on Friday afternoon, Trump delivered an address in Rose Garden saying he would enact a three-week stopgap measure, immediately reopening the government without any promise of additional border security funds.

“We have reached a deal to end the shutdown and reopen the federal government,” Trump said.

“After 36 days of spirited debate and dialogue, I have seen and heard from enough Democrats and Republicans that they are willing to put partisanship aside — I think — and put the security of the American people first.”

This is a complete 180 from yesterday, when he said it was fund his wall or bust.

The government will be reopened until Feb. 15. This was the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

Naturally, folks on Twitter are stanning for Pelosi for not backing down and making y’all president look almost as pathetic as he did when he recently stood in front of all that cold fast food in the Oval Office.

Take a look at some of the best #TrumpCaved tweets:

