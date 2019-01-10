Senator Kamala Harris, Presidential Run, 2020, White House, Donald Trump
2020 Here We Come! Sources Claim Senator Kamala Harris Is Running For President

The California politician has yet to confirm this news, but promises she'll make her decision soon.

Is America ready for its first Black female president?

California Senator Kamala Harris sure thinks so and sources believe she might prove this theory with her own run in 2020.

According to KCBS Radio, sources claim that Harris, 54, plans on throwing her hat in the presidential election ring, most likely announcing her bid on or around Martin Luther King Jr. Day in a rally in her hometown of Oakland. However, one of Harris’ reps told The Hill on Thursday that no announcement is imminent and she will not be in Oakland during the holiday weekend.

Meanwhile Harris, 54, hasn’t confirmed her run for President, but has said in numerous interviews that she will make that decision soon.

Over the past weeks, Harris been making the media rounds, promoting her new book, “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey.”

During a recent interview on ABC’s “The View” Harris stressed she believes that after President Trump, this country has evolved enough to have a woman of color as the leader of the free world.

“I’m not saying that about myself, but I am saying that about the capacity of the American public,” Harris said, adding, “We need to give the American public more credit. They are smarter than that.”

“Despite a woman’s role in the world, there are still certain myths of what a woman can and cannot do,” Harris said, citing her mother.

As a woman of color, Harris is no stranger to breaking the political glass ceiling in her state, which is why her mother warned her about the racial and gender stereotypes she would face.  

“In spite of the fact that it is the woman who is the lioness, protecting those cubs. In spite of the fact that it is the woman at the kitchen table at midnight balancing those books,” Harris stressed.

“There are so many myths that we still are challenged with,” she continued.

“But with each woman who gains success, I think there is a greater appreciation and understanding of the capacity and breadth and depth of who women are and what we can do.”

This news of running definitely has some folks on Twitter excited:

We can only wonder what Donald Trump is thinking right now.

