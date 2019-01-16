For All Our Type 4 Naturals Out There: Suave Is Launching A Haircare Line That Is Perfect For YOU

It’s a beautiful day on the beach. I’m in Miami looking out at the ocean and seeing a site you normally don’t see: a beautiful Black woman, strutting down the beach, despite the humidity, wind, and water, without a care in the world. No, it isn’t a mirage or a dream, I’m on set for Suave’s first ever natural hair commercial. The brand is launching a natural hair care line at the ending of this month and shot a commercial to celebrate and let consumers know. They picked three influencers, including Temitope Adesina and Enocha Tellus both natural hair bloggers, as well as Charlize Glass, a dancer.

The shoot takes place all around Miami, Florida, from a dance studio to the beach to a home. It was great to see the behind the scenes. Not only did they hire Black women for the actual commercial, but they had a diverse team behind the scenes as well.

There are six products in total in the launch. Naturally, there is a shampoo and a conditioner, but you know the products are for us specifically with the inclusion of a curl defining cream and moisturizing properties throughout the product like shea butter and coconut oil . I spoke with the three women to get an honest review of the products, their thoughts on the commercial, and hair advice that you don’t want to miss.

