CLOSE
Home > ThinkBeautiful

What Happened To Kenneka Jenkins?

One year after her death, unrest still exists for Jenkins' family and for her community.

Leave a comment

On October 20, 2017 the Rosemont Police Department closed the investigation into the death of 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins. Just one-month prior, on September 10 around 12:25 a.m., Jenkins was found lying on the floor in the hotel freezer of the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Conference Center, after spending the weekend partying with friends.

The Cook County medical examiner ruled her death an accident, caused by “hypothermia due to cold exposure in a walk-in freezer with ethanol and topiramate intoxication as significant contributory conditions.”

For 21 hours her family and friends knew nothing of her whereabouts. Friends last saw her around 3 a.m. on September 9, when she left the hotel room to look for her phone. One can only wonder what transpired in those lonely hours between that time and when her body was discovered by a hotel worker.

Surveillance cameras showed her walking in a trance as she stumbled through the hotel’s hallways. No one there to help or guide her back to safety, back to the comfort of her mother Tereasa Martin or her sister Leonore Harris. No one to guide her back to life. Between 3:32 and 3:35 a.m. on September 9, surveillance footage showed Jenkins walked into the hotel’s freezer, never to be seen alive again.

Investigators believe topiramate, a drug used to treat epilepsy, mixed with a large dose of alcohol, may have been the cause of Jenkins’ wandering state. Jenkins did not have a medical prescription for the drug at the time of her death. But in the weeks following, a plethora of conspiracy theories echoed out into social media, somewhat thwarting the public’s concentration and making the investigation a question riddled map of twists and turns, according to investigators. Her family contends that they believe foul play was a factor—which gave the conspiracies some validity.

Her death like so many others would have gone quietly into the night had it not been for the efforts of her family and the surrounding community searching for answers and a solid timeline of the moments leading up to when the door slam of the hotel freezer, locking her inside.

The Rosemont Police Department released the surveillance footage one week after her death to answer calls by Jenkins family and community, accusing the police of little transparency. A few days after investigators closed the case, authorities released photos of her dead body.

No longer was her physical state at the time of her death a private matter, but now on full display for the world to see. Her family’s autonomy and Jenkins’ decency was now in the hands of whoever racked up enough momentum to click. And again, the imagery of a Black person’s death flooded our screens and gave way to internal trauma and pain.

Questions that come to mind in the face imminent death can only be answered by the young woman who is no longer with us. Were you scared? Did you call out into the night for your mother, for your sister? Did you yell for help into the hallowed echo of the hallways that answered back with silence? Did you know the door that closed behind you would be the last door you ever opened?

Here we plan to honor the life of a young woman with so much promise—a life ultimately cut short. The questions of what would have been are not for us to ponder or answer. Her family’s pain still rattles with the knowledge that the medical examiner’s conclusion gave no offering into their despair.

Here we honor her as a young Black woman whose death reverberated through her community and through the nation. For Black women especially, it was a reminder of youthful nights that could have culminated in a dark outcome. Of evenings where one decision that we made or was made for us, swayed the timelines of our lives. Kenneka Jenkins is you. Kenneka Jenkins is all of us.

Here on the anniversary of her death, we again ask the question: What happened to Kenneka Jenkins?

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
5 Conspiracy Theories Surrounding Kenneka Jenkins’ Mysterious Death
President Obama Delivers Farewell Address In Chicago
He’s Baaaack…Former President Obama Rips Trump In Powerful New Speech
13 itemsBeyonce and Jay-Z 'On the Run II' Tour Opener - Cardiff
Beyonce Kept It Simple & Intimate For Her 37th Birthday Celebration
NYFWNOIR: Model Myori Granger Discusses The Importance Of Black Hairstylists At NYFW
2016 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 2
Phaedra Parks Claps Back At Tamar Braxton On ‘Bossip On WE tv’: ‘Wolves Howl At The Moon’
Teen from Chicago found dead in walk-in freezer at hotel
Say Her Name: Remembering Kenneka Jenkins, A Year Later
Whitney Houston & Bobby Brown
Everything We Learned From Part Two Of ‘The Bobby Brown Story’
21 itemsHarlem's Fashion Row - Runway - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week
#NYFWNOIR: All Our Favorite Looks From Harlem’s Fashion Row 2018 Show
Trending Concept Korea - Backstage - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
#NYFWNOIR: Why We’re Tired Of Celebrating The Bare Minimum In The Fashion Industry
21 itemsHBOs Insecure Block Party
20 Times ‘Insecure’s’ ‘Lyft Bae’ Kendrick Sampson Was Looking Like A Snack On The ‘Gram
Trending The 20th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards - Arrivals
Tyler Perry Offers Geoffrey Owens A Job On This Hit OWN Show
BET Presents The 'Bobby-Q' Atlanta Premiere Of 'The Bobby Brown Story'
7 Explosive Takeaways From ‘The Bobby Brown Story’ On BET
FringeNYC 2012 Press Launch
Celebrities Praise ‘Cosby Show’ Actor Geoffrey Owens After Viral Trader Joe’s Photos
9 itemsMcDonald's At Made In America Festival In Philadelphia
Made In America: All The Behind The Scenes Action At The McDonald’s VIP Deck
17 itemsTeyana Taylor At APEX Social Club At Palms Casino Resort
Colorful Hair, Don’t Care: Celebs Rocking Colorful Wigs
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2014 - Arrivals
Uh Oh! Gloria Govan Arrested For Child Endangerment
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close