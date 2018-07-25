CLOSE
Home > Most Recent

Maxine Waters’ Office Evacuated Over Faux ‘Anne Thrax’ Threat

The LAPD said they would open an investigation into the incident after a suspicious package was left at the congresswoman's office.

Leave a comment

Police were called to Rep. Maxine Waters’ California office on Tuesday after a package labeled addressed to “Anne Thrax,”

The suspicious package forced parts of the building to evacuate in a cautious effort to scan for hazardous materials. A Hazmat crew later determined the package was not dangerous.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the LAPD plans to open an investigation into the incident.

“There was no evidence of any dangerous substance at all,” LAPD spokesman Mike Lopez said in an interview with the Times. “They’re probably going to investigate to see where this item came from.”

Waters was first elected to congress in 1990, representing California’s congressional 43rd district since 2013.

The incident is one of many Waters has experienced including death threats and harassment. Waters has remained an outspoken opponent to Trump and his administration. She recently made headlines after speaking out against Trump’s zero tolerance family separation policy, which saw young immigrant children torn from their families in and effort to cross the border. Waters urged for “good trouble,” after several members of Trump’s administration were met by demonstrators outside of various D.C. eateries.

In response to antagonizers who issued death threats after her comments, Waters unabashedly warned that if anyone were to shoot at her that they had better “shoot straight.”

SOURCE: Los Angeles Times

DON’T MISS:

San Bernardino Prosecutor Calls Maxine Waters A ‘C–t,’ & Wonders Why She Hasn’t Been Shot

Maxine Waters To Those Threatening To Kill Her: ‘If You Shoot Me, You Better Shoot Straight’

california , LAPD , Los Angeles , Maxine Waters , Rep. Maxine Waters

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading Maxine Waters’ Office Evacuated Over Faux ‘Anne Thrax’ Threat

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
U.S. Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) at a hearing of the...
Maxine Waters’ Office Evacuated Over Faux ‘Anne Thrax’ Threat
Flames of intense house fire
Nashville Woman Sets House On Fire Because She Wasn’t Invited To The Party
Tomika McFadden
This Mother Turned Her Heartbreak Into The Nation’s Largest Urban Health Festival
Z100's Jingle Ball 2004 - Show
Michelle Williams Had The Best Verse On ‘Cater 2 U,’ And Four Other Times Her Vocal Performance Reached The Ears Of Heaven
13th Annual Samsung Hope For Children Gala
Sherri Shepherd Says Her Son Thinks Black Girls Are Mean, Likes White Girls Better
Soulquarius 2017
EXCLUSIVE: Lawyer To Family Whose Daughter Is Allegedly Being Held Captive By R. Kelly Speaks Out About New Song
MacArthur BART Station in Oakland
UPDATE: White Male Suspect Apprehended In The Stabbing Death Of 18-Year-Old Nia Wilson
Couple lying in bed together
Having Sex With Your Partner Brings A 48-Hour ‘After Glow’
Birmingham Cityscapes and City Views
Chikesia Clemons Found Guilty Of Disorderly Conduct In Waffle House Arrest
10 items2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Mark Bradford And George Lucas - Arrivals
#CouplesWeLove: Tamia & Grant Hill Make It Last Forever
15 itemsEquality Now 20th Anniversary Fundraising Event - Arrivals
The Greatest Rick Fox Appreciation Gallery Of All Time
Black Girls Rock! 2017 - Show
Issa Rae’s ‘Insecure’ Character Is Moving On From Lawrence, Why Can’t We?
Duck Boat Capsizes In Table Rock Lake During Storm Killing Over 10 People
GoFundMe Campaign Raises Over $655,000 For Woman Who Lost Family In Tragic Duck Boat Accident
'Queen Sugar' Private Dinner
So You Know It’s Real: Stevie J Gets Faith Evans Tattoo
Floyd Mayweather Jr. At Rehab
R&B Crooner Tank Marries Longtime Partner Zena Foster In Romantic Ceremony
France - Men In Black 3 - European Premiere in Paris
Will Smith Had Jada Looking Crazy On The ‘Gram, So She Responded With This…
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close