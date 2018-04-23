Home > Most Recent

SpeakHER Podcast Episode 8: ‘Black Men Don’t Cheat’ Part 2

Black men don't cheat, Part 2...

Charise Frazier , Staff Writer, Producer

Charise Frazier is a multi-media journalist and a pop-culture news junkie who is passionate about making social change through writing.

This week, influencers Mouse Jones and Jameer Pond finally give us a working definiton of what “Black men don’t cheat,” means (sort of). Meanwhile, Team Beautiful and the popular hosts agree to disagree on what means to date versus being in a relationship.

black men , black women , dating , relationships , SpeakHER

Continue reading SpeakHER Podcast Episode 8: 'Black Men Don't Cheat' Part 2

