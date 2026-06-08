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But, What About Jordyn Woods’ Orange Ostrich Bag?

Knick fans aren't feeling the "no bag" policy at the Garden for Game 3. We need Jordyn Woods to keep wearing her fab orange ostrich bag from her Woods by Jordyn Woods brand.

Published on June 8, 2026

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Two young women walking together on a city street, one wearing a blue and orange patterned jacket and the other in a black outfit.
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If you believe in sports superstition, where it intersects with fashion, then you might be intrigued by this story that has captivated social media . As the word gears up from game 3 of the NBA Finals, fans aren’t pleased President Trump will reportedly be in attendance for the New York Knicks‘ big showdown with the San Antonio Spurs. For more reasons than just we all deeply dislike him… His presence led to the Secret Service enforcing a strict no bag policy at Madison Square Garden. That means, the orange ostrich bag Jordyn Woods, fiance to Karl Anthony Towns, wore the first two games in the series would be banned and that’s a major change us New Yorkers can’t afford.

The Knicks haven’t been in championship view since 1999. New Yorkers are ready to turn the Big Apple into Gotham city. Watch parties formed outside the biggest arena in the world but even those, today, are cancelled because…the orange one.

Jordyn Woods’ orange bag isn’t just any bag. The stylish Tux Clutch in ‘Summer Citrus’ is from her own brand Woods. The beloved beauty has been serving looks on the sideline ever since she and KAT got together in 2020. Jordyn heard the chatter and took to social media to announce the mini version will go on sale in the near future. The site says “end of June” and it will be available in three colors: Black Croco, Blue Ostrich and Orange Ostrich.

Shoutout to Jordyn for monetizing this moment in the spotlight and getting to that bag. Literally.

Related Tags

Big Apple Gotham Jordyn jordyn woods Karl-Anthony Towns KAT Madison Square Garden NBA Finals New York Knicks Newsletter President Trump San Antonio Spurs Secret Service Woods

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