SpeakHER Episode 6: Agunda Okeyo, Writer, Producer & Activist

A rose for Winnie Mandela & Emily B.

Charise Frazier , Staff Writer, Producer

Charise Frazier is a multi-media journalist and a pop-culture news junkie who is passionate about making social change through writing.

SpeakHER episode 6 graphic

Source: iOne Creative Services

This week host Charise Frazier sit down with Agunda Okeyo, a New York writer, activist and curator of “Sisters of Comedy,” the longest running comedy show in New York City, featuring women of color. Check out the next show on April 18!

The two break down the parallels of Winnie Mandela and Emily B. Both women are often left of the conversations centered around their partners in regards to their sacrifices and contributions. Winnie Mandela is often forgotten as the central political force in Nelson’s life, while in Emily B’s case, humanity and dignity is often extended to her long time boyfriend Fabolous even though the rapper faces allegations of physical abuse.

