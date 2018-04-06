SpeakHER Episode 6: Agunda Okeyo, Writer, Producer & Activist

, Charise Frazier Staff Writer, Producer
This week host Charise Frazier sit down with
Agunda Okeyo, a New York writer, activist and curator of “Sisters of Comedy,” the longest running comedy show in New York City, featuring women of color. Check out the next show on April 18!
The two break down the parallels of
Winnie Mandela and Emily B. Both women are often left of the conversations centered around their partners in regards to their sacrifices and contributions. Winnie Mandela is often forgotten as the central political force in Nelson’s life, while in Emily B’s case, humanity and dignity is often extended to her long time boyfriend Fabolous even though the rapper faces allegations of physical abuse.
