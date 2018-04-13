Home > Most Recent

SpeakHER Episode 7: Team Beautiful

Black men don't cheat...

Charise Frazier , Staff Writer, Producer

Charise Frazier is a multi-media journalist and a pop-culture news junkie who is passionate about making social change through writing.

SpeakHER Episode 7

This week Team Beautiful breaks the very public ordeal between Khloe Kardshian and Tristan Thompson, who is accused of cheating just days before the reality star gave birth to their daughter.

Also we want to know, what does it mean when folks (and by “folks” we mean Black men) say, “Black men don’t cheat?”

SpeakHER Episode 7: Team Beautiful

