SpeakHER Podcast Episode 5: Atima Omara, Political Strategist

Black women have been a central force in American politics and we intend to stay.

Charise Frazier , Staff Writer, Producer

Charise Frazier is a multi-media journalist and a pop-culture news junkie who is passionate about making social change through writing.

This week’s episode is all about anticipating midterm elections. Host Charise Frazier sits down with political strategist Atima Omara to get a deep dive into the historic legacy of Black women’s involvement in American politics. Will 2018 be politics as usual or will we begin to forge ahead into a new era, one where the disenfranchised take their stage in the political arena?

