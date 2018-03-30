Home > ThinkBeautiful

#StephonClark: His Family Lays Him To Rest In Emotional Funeral

Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy to a group of hundreds of mourners and vowed to find justice for this young man's tragic death.

Kellee Terrell

Contributing Writer

Black Lives Matter

Source: Michael B. Thomas / Stringer / Getty

On Thursday, Stephon Clark, the unarmed 22-year-old who was recently shot and killed by Sacramento police, was laid to rest in an emotional funeral.

According to CNNRev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy to a group of hundreds of mourners and vowed to find justice for this young man’s tragic death.

“We will never let you forget the name of Stephon Clark until we get justice,” Sharpton stressed as Stephon’s brother Stevante hugged the civil rights icon throughout the service.

CNN noted that during the eulogy, Sharpton was clear: White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, who called Clark’s shooting a “local matter,” was completely out of touch.

“No, this is not a local matter — they’ve been killing young black men all over the country,” Sharpton said.

“It’s time for preachers to come out of the pulpit, it’s time for politicians to come out of the office, it’s time for us to go down and stop this madness.”

In addition, he added that the recent protests around Stephon’s death have been nonviolent.

“They’re not being violent. They’re asking for you to stop being violent to them,” Sharpton said. “They’re not trying to hurt anybody. They’re trying to express their pain.”

CNN noted that after the funeral Sharpton told reporters: “We’re here for the family to get justice and to get answers. The nation needs it.”

Other aspects of the funeral included the church’s BOSS Ministry praise team, which consisted of young teens and preteen girls that performed a praise dance in Clark’s honor to the gospel song “Worth,” The Root reported.

Clark’s sister Shay Johnson also spoke, stressing that Stephon was a good student who was in all-honors classes. That, and he relied on her for help with his homework.

“He was an amazing child. He was so smart. I thought he was going to be Morris Chestnut or bigger,” she said.

As we previously reported, authorities are still investigating the police shooting of the young father, who was killed by police in his grandmother’s Sacramento backyard on March 18. Two police believed the young man had a “tool bar” and later shot him 20 times to find no gun on the scene.

ABC News reported that video from a Sacramento Sheriff’s Department helicopter shows Stephon running from a neighbor’s yard and leaping a fence into his grandmother’s property.

The names of the officers have not been officially released due to death threats the officers have received.

All we can say is rest in power Stephon.

20 photos Launch gallery

Justice For Stephon Clark: 20 Photos Of Protest And Heartbreaking Moments In Sacramento

Rest in peace.

