In A Moment Of Grief, Stephon Clark’s Brother Interrupts City Council Meeting To Demand Justice

"The mayor and the city of Sacramento has failed all of you,” Stevante Clark said.

Charise Frazier , Staff Writer, Producer

Charise Frazier is a multi-media journalist and a pop-culture news junkie who is passionate about making social change through writing.

Hours after Sacramento California officers gunned Stephon Clark down in his grandmother’s backyard, Stevante Clark was one of the first voices to give a rough account of what transpired on Sunday, March 18.

But on Tuesday, clearly overtaken with frustration and grief, Clark marched into the city council meeting to again demand that his voice be heard.

Clark first entered the chambers repeatedly chanting his brother’s name. “The mayor and the city of Sacramento has failed all of you,” he later said while he had the floor.

His approach, which was covered with undertones that likened him to be disruptive and uncivilized, was indeed unconventional, but served as a visual reminder that death does not equal silence.

He also called for an end to gang violence, poverty and increases in rent, while also calling on Mayor Darrell Steinberg Police Chief Daniel Hahn.

“Now the mayor wants to talk to me. The chief of police got my brother killed. He doesn’t care. He shows no emotion at all. And y’all get mad at me for not crying on the news,” he continued.

In totality, Clark wants a fair investigation into what happened to his brother and requested charges against the unnamed officers who shot and killed his brother.

Several community members also came forward to vent and share their disappointment with the investigation. Throughout the meeting, the mayor and city council members called on Clark to end his protest. In response, the mayor ended the meeting earlier than expected.

Clark was one of hundreds of demonstrators who gathered in front of Sacramento’s City Hall on Tuesday during the days long protests of Clark’s shooting.

According to CNN, one demonstrator was arrested outside of the meeting’s chambers for assaulting an officer and public intoxication.

SOURCE: CNN

Continue reading In A Moment Of Grief, Stephon Clark's Brother Interrupts City Council Meeting To Demand Justice

