Trending
Home > HelloBuzz

Don Lemon Interview With Stephon Clark’s Brother Goes Totally Off The Rails

This was beyond painful to watch.

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment
Hundreds Attend Sacramento City Council Meeting On Death Of Stephon Clark

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

The murder of 23-year-old Stephon Clark by Sacramento police is still fresh in the hearts and minds of his family, friends and those throughout the country who sympathize with another young, black life lost. Apparently, the grief is still too new for his brother because he appeared in an interview with Don Lemon and things did not go well.

Appearing on Don Lemon’s CNN talk show, Stevante Clark, the older brother of the slain Stephon Clark, was visibly still very emotional given the circumstances surrounding his brother’s death. Clark’s appearance didn’t go at all as planned, as he repeatedly clashed with Lemon, who was attempting to ask him about his brother, but kept getting cut off each time he spoke.

At one point early in the interview, Lemon asked Clark how he was holding up to which he responded by ringing a bell—this left Lemon visibly confused before Clark interjected by saying “next question.” Things just went downhill from there with Clark repeatedly talking off camera, telling Lemon to say his brother’s name and blasting the media coverage.

All of this prompted Lemon to cut the interview short. In response to the overly emotional encounter Lemon said, “Maybe it was just a little too soon for him to be on television. I hope his family gets justice and he’s welcome back on.”

You can check out the FULL video of Stevante Clark’s appearance BELOW:

We continue to keep Stephon Clark’s family in our prayers.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year Sentence For Tax Evasion

Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk Show ‘Face The Truth’

california news , CNN , Don Lemon , news , police brutality , Police deaths , social injustice , Stephon Clark

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading Don Lemon Interview With Stephon Clark’s Brother Goes Totally Off The Rails

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

comments – add yours
Just Added
Trending Hundreds Attend Sacramento City Council Meeting On Death Of Stephon Clark
Don Lemon Interview With Stephon Clark’s Brother Didn't Go Well
Trending Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Opening Night Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation
DMX Slapped With One Year Sentence For Tax Evasion
Trending Be Beautiful Expo 2017
Vivica A. Fox Hosting New Talk Show ‘Face The Truth’ This Fall
ELLE, E! And IMG Host New York Fashion Week February 2017 Kick-Off Event
NeNe Leakes Blasts Sheree Whitfield And Kim Zolciak
TENNIS-AUS-OPEN-PODIUM
Serena Williams Talks Pregnancy, Marriage In HBO Docuseries Trailer
Frustrated businesswoman
Groupon Apologizes For ‘N*gger Brown’ Boots
17 itemsITALY-MILAN-FASHION-FENDI
TREND REPORT: Fendi Ready To Wear Finds Resurgence In Popularity With Today’s ‘It’ Celebs
2017 Summer TCA Tour - NBC Press Tour - Arrivals
Tyra Banks Admits She Got A Nose Job: “We As Women Need To Stop Judging”
7 itemsRyan Destiny, Keith Powers
#CouplesWeLove: Ryan Destiny & Keith Powers Got That Honey Love
#SayHerName: Amia Tyrae Berryman Is The 7th Transgender Woman Killed in 2018
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - March 2, 2018
WHO WORE IT BEST: Was Adrienne Bailon Or Beyoncé More Spot On In This Top? [POLL]
Hundreds Attend Sacramento City Council Meeting On Death Of Stephon Clark
In A Moment Of Grief, Stephon Clark’s Brother Interrupts City Council Meeting To Demand Justice
Vincent Herbert And Tamar Braxton Host A Night To Celebrate Tamar's GRAMMY Nominations
Tamar Bought Blonde Wigs To Appease Vince’s ‘Fair-Skin Fetish’
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - January 28, 2018
LET’S MAKEUP: Rihanna’s Going To Help Your Glow Up…Literally
A New Class Of Police Officers Graduates In New York City
West Palm Beach Officer Caught Dragging Woman By Her Hair
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Season 14
Sheree Whitfield’s Prison Bae Denied Early Release