Home > Most Recent

An Ode To The Black Families Left Behind

In the wake of Stephon Clark's death, I am thinking about his children and the history of those affected by tragedies like this.

Charise Frazier , Staff Writer, Producer

Charise Frazier is a multi-media journalist and a pop-culture news junkie who is passionate about making social change through writing.

Leave a comment

As we watch the body camera footage chronicling the last tragic moments of a 22-year-old Sacramento man named Stephon Clark, I am thinking about his two children.

I am thinking about the woman who has to raise them. Who must walk into a room while she straddles her own sorrow, to tell them that their father is dead–that he is never coming back. What questions will arise in the aftermath, full of shouting and tears? To persistently rely on the accounts of family and friends to give an accurate portrayal of their father because their father is no longer available. He cannot speak words of affirmation. He cannot hug them when they fall. He cannot teach them how to be men.

It is only in memory that he will live.

What about their shared silence at future celebrations? The graduations, ceremonies and weddings where an absent chair might have held his place? Are we prepared for the rage? Are we prepared for their apathy? Are we prepared for their grief?

I am also thinking about the families that have come before them, who will no doubt welcome them into an unlucky fold. A club that no one asked to belong to.

When Emmett Till‘s mother Mamie heard the news that her son was ripped from her, did she cower in her grief? The world saw her resounding will, but I am wondering who was there to hold her, to ask “Are you ok?” Who was there to hug her after her son’s casket lay open for the world to see?

I think of Coretta Scott King. Who was fatigued way before her husband lay lifeless on a Memphis balcony, but found  the determination to hold up the torch they had once held together–with her strength. It is the same resilience brought to Sybrina Fulton and Gwen Carr, and all of the faceless mothers like them who are still doing the work in spite of their own heartache.

What about the mothers of Tamir Rice and Jordan Edwards and Michael Brown and Sandra Bland and the child of Korryn Gaines? Has anyone checked in on Diamond Reynolds, the young woman who watched as police shot and killed Philando Castile, the love of her life, in front of her and her daughter? What about the son of Alton Sterling, who unabashedly cried for his father on the podium?

Who checked on them when the media parade left? When the marches ended? When the headlines with their loved ones names rolled off of the screen in our living rooms?

The money given by the cities cannot rectify it. The retractions by the police and authorities who first shouted they “feared for their safety,” and the media that reported it, will not suffice.

No judge, no jury will make it so. I cannot even make it so with my words or the questions I ask here. I just know that this morning, the people left behind were on my mind.

I am thinking about them just as much as the men and women who were taken from us.

DON’T MISS:

Sacramento Police Brutality Was Thriving Before Stephon Clark

Another Unarmed Black Man Gunned Down By Police, This Time In His Own Backyard

Coretta Scott King , Emmett Till , Gwen Carr , Jordan Edwards , korryn gaines , Mamie Till , Michael Brown , police brutality , Sandra Bland , Stephon Clark , Sybrina Fulton , Tamir Rice

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading An Ode To The Black Families Left Behind

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

comments – Add Yours
Just Added
2015 BET Awards - Nissan Red Carpet
Him Too? Bobby Valentino Under Investigation For Rape In Georgia
female inmates
Young Mom Arrested After Facebook Video Of Her Baby Smoking Weed Goes Viral
Protesters Demonstrate Against Police Shooting During Panthers Football Game In Charlotte
An Ode To The Black Families Left Behind
Portrait of a bullied school girl
This Beautiful 9-Year-Old Girl Committed Suicide After Being Teased For Her Braids
'Braxton Family Values' Season Three Premiere Party
The Braxton Sisters Make It Clear That Discussing Tamar & Vince’s Relationship Is Not Off Limits
Chicago Assigns Extra Police Due To Threat Of Gun Violence Memorial Day Weekend
Sacramento Police Brutality Was Thriving Before Stephon Clark
Trending Amara La Negra: Whats In Your Bag
What’s In Your Bag: Amara La Negra
Friends smiling while looking at a cellphone
#HBChat: How Do You Feel About Respectability Politics?
Trending FX Premiere Of 'Atlanta'
‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer Drops With 'Atlanta' Star Zazie Beetz Kicking Butt
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 5, 2016
Gucci Commits $1M To Beyoncé And UNICEF For BeyGood4Burundi
Trending The 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Press Room
Lena Waithe Gets Candid In April Cover Story For 'Vanity Fair'
The Hollywood Reporter And Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Yara Shahidi Shows Off Her Abs At The Power Stylists Dinner
Trending TRUMP BUSINESS
Trump Uses His Twitter Fingers To Threaten Joe Biden
Elevated view over city & coastline, Ocho Rios, St. Ann Parish, Jamaica, Caribbean
#BlackGirlMagic! Trinidad and Tobago Swears In First Female President
Black Panther European Premiere
He Tried It! White Writer Blames ‘Black Panther’s’ Success For Ruining Other Movies
Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'Miracles From Heaven' - Arrivals
Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away