Top Hair & Fashion Moments From The 2026 Roots Picnic
Top Hair & Fashion Moments From The 2026 Roots Picnic That We’re Still Talking About
- Jay-Z's Afro sparked intense fan reaction, sparking debates about his style statement.
- Erykah Badu's avant-garde ombré wig embodied the festival's eclectic, expressive vibe.
- Performers like Jazmine Sullivan, Monica, and Brandy channeled retro R&B aesthetics with their looks.
Jay-Z is still dominating the post-Roots Picnic conversation. The culture has convened, debated, and is still talking about his hair.
The rap mogul shocked fans when he took the stage with The Roots at the 2026 Roots Picnic wearing a proud, picked-out Afro that immediately became one of the weekend’s biggest talking points. To create the look, loctician Houston Locs reportedly spent four days, using four bottles of Cécred detangling spray, to comb out Jay-Z’s locs before hairstylist Letisia Ravelo shaped the fro that broke the internet.
And the chatter has not slowed down.
Some fans called it a wig. Others were in disbelief. Some thought Hov was making a statement. And some were simply here for him owning the stage the way he wanted to during a rare and highly anticipated performance.
But Jay-Z was not the only celebrity we loved who had a major hair or fashion moment at Roots Picnic.
From May 29 – 31, the stages and streets of Philadelphia were filled with culture. We’re talking head-turning hairstyles, standout fashion, retro vibes, bright colors, denim, leather, and everything in between. The girls and the guys were outside, and their style was just as fly as the bars, beats, and performances happening on stage.
Erykah Badu’s Ombré Wig Was A Whole Festival Mood
We can’t talk about hair and fashion moments from the weekend in Philadelphia without mentioning Erykah Badu.
Miss Badu is known for being eclectic, free, and completely herself. Her style always matches whatever world she decides to create that day. At Roots Picnic, she gave us a three-tone ombré wig that was longer than long, with platinum blonde, chartreuse, and brown inches.
The straight bundles, wispy bangs, and mysterious eye-covering finish gave her look a sexy, artsy energy. She matched the avant-garde nature of her hair with an urban streetwear-inspired outfit full of volume and mixed fabrics.
The look was whimsical, playful, and very Badu. It was perfect inspiration for the girls who like their festival looks with a little drama and a lot of personality.
The Roots Picnic continues to grow as more than a music festival. It is a cultural destination celebrating Black music, Black style, Black beauty, and Black excellence in every direction. So it is no surprise that the hair and fashion moments still have us gagging.
Black beauty is unmatched, and this year’s lineup proved it on and off the stage.
Other celebrities we spotted include Jazmine Sullivan, Monica, Brandy, Tamar Braxton, Andra Day, and Mariah The Scientist — each giving us a hair or fashion moment worth stopping for.
Gallery: Keep Scrolling For More Hair And Fashion Moments We Loved
Jazmine Sullivan
Jazmine Sullivan, like Jay-Z, continues to dominate the post-Roots Picnic conversation. The singer debuted dramatic weight loss just a few days ago, and fans are still obsessed. Seeing her take the stage with Hov at Roots Picnic was the ultimate flex. Sis looks good.
For her stage moment, Jazmine rocked a blonde flipped style that gave soft glam with a little retro attitude. The hair framed her face beautifully and brought even more attention to her glow. Her look kept the fashion simple, letting the hair, face card, and voice do the work.
Tamar Braxton
Tamar Braxton was seen out and about in Philly giving us a summer denim moment. She wore a cropped light-wash denim jacket over a baby blue bustier-style top, paired with a denim and plaid mini skirt with mixed prints and an asymmetrical cut. She added white socks, black-and-red sneakers, gold jewelry, and a bold red lip.
Monica
Monica brought the ’90s back with a jet-black bowl cut and blunt bangs. The look was sleek, sharp, and very “don’t play with me.” Paired with her black turtleneck and gold earrings, the hair did all the talking. The cut gave drama, the red lip gave classic Monica, and the hoops sealed the whole throwback beauty moment.
Mariah The Scientist
Mariah The Scientist gave us trendy Barbie vibes during her onstage moment. She performed in a cropped hot pink fringe fur jacket, matching mini shorts, a hot pink cap, and a pink microphone to complete the fantasy.
The look was fun, flirty, and made for the stage. It was a full pink performance moment, and she owned it.
Brandy
Brandy matched her good girlfriend, Monica’s style and took us right back to 1994. We loved her medium-size braids and Cross Colours stage look. The braids were long, light brown, and accented with gold hair jewelry, giving the whole moment a nostalgic R&B feel.
Andra Day
Andra Day took the stage in a turquoise blue Hanifa dress, giving us color, texture, and movement. The dress featured fringe detailing that moved beautifully as she performed, while the bright blue shade looked gorgeous under the stage lights.
Hanifa, founded by designer Anifa Mvuemba, creates pieces that celebrate shape and drama, and this look delivered both. Andra gave vocals and fashion in one breath.
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