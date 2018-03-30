Home > ThinkBeautiful

Boy In Viral Ferguson Hug Photo Missing After Family Car Plunges Off Cliff

Northern California police are looking for Devonte Hart, 15, along with two of his his siblings, after their family's car fell from a cliff in Northern California.

Kellee Terrell , Contributing Writer

Contributing Writer

Leave a comment
US-POLICE-RACISM-UNREST

Source: MICHAEL B. THOMAS / Getty

The young man captured in a viral video of him offering free hugs during a protest in Oregon back in 2014 is currently missing after a car accident, reportedly killing five family members. Remember, he was the one who was photographed hugging a police officer who caught the eye of his sign.

According to the New York Daily NewsDevonte Hart, 15, along with his siblings, 16-year-old Hannah Hart and 12-year-old Sierra Hart, are now missing after their family’s car fell from a cliff in Northern California near Mendocino.

Mendocino County Sheriff officials say they are not sure what caused the crash, but do know that there were no skin marks left on the scene. In addition, the accident killed three of his siblings and his parents, Jennifer and Sarah.

“We know that an entire family perished during this tragedy,” Sheriff Tom Allman said Wednesday.

There seems to been some type of trouble in the home as neighbors from their Woodland, Washington, neighborhood called child services last Friday because Devonte has been asking them for food. However, local police claim they didn’t find any wrong doings in the home.

The Associated Press noted that it appeared that their pets were still at the home, as well as their belongings.

It’s been reported that the Hart family homeschooled all of their children, didn’t let the eat sugar and grew their own vegetables.

So tragic. Sending prayers up to the family.

RELATED NEWS: 

Edward Crawford: Ferguson Protester Captured In Iconic Image, Found Dead From Gunshot Wound

Ferguson Residents Refuse To Elect Their First Black Mayor

Don Lemon Interview With Stephon Clark’s Brother Goes Totally Off The Rails

Photographic Proof Not Much Has Changed In Ferguson Since Michael Brown’s Death

14 photos Launch gallery

Photographic Proof Not Much Has Changed In Ferguson Since Michael Brown’s Death

Continue reading Boy In Viral Ferguson Hug Photo Missing After Family Car Plunges Off Cliff

Photographic Proof Not Much Has Changed In Ferguson Since Michael Brown’s Death

comments – add yours
Just Added
Premiere Of Sony Pictures' 'Ghostbusters' - Arrivals
Slay! Watch Leslie Jones Live Her Dream As J-Lo’s Backup Dancer
Members of 'Stop Mass Incarceration' carry banner 'Stop...
#StephonClark: His Family Lays Him To Rest In Emotional Funeral
US-POLICE-RACISM-UNREST
Boy In Viral Ferguson Hug Photo Missing After Family Car Plunges Off Cliff
Mario Winans CD Release Party for 'Hurt No More'
Celeb Support Reportedly Non-Existent At Rapper Craig Mack’s Funeral
Winterfest 2017
Chris Brown Photographed With Hands Around Woman’s Neck, Lawyer Says It’s For Play Play
Mya
Mya Admits To Sexting, But Doesn’t Send Nudies
Chef Lawrence Games N Gab
Chef Lawrence Puts His Taste Buds To The Test With ‘Bodega Or Boujee’
Badgley Mischka - Runway - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
LET’S MAKEUP: Becca Cosmetics Releases A Highlighter Shade Suitable For Dark Skin Black Girls
August Alsina 'Testimony' Record Listening Party
Rapper Fabolous Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Emily B
2017 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals
Bridget Kelly Premieres Steamy New Video For Her Single ‘Sedated’
Trending Hundreds Attend Sacramento City Council Meeting On Death Of Stephon Clark
Don Lemon Interview With Stephon Clark’s Brother Didn't Go Well
Trending Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Opening Night Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation
DMX Slapped With One Year Sentence For Tax Evasion
Trending Be Beautiful Expo 2017
Vivica A. Fox Hosting New Talk Show ‘Face The Truth’ This Fall
ELLE, E! And IMG Host New York Fashion Week February 2017 Kick-Off Event
NeNe Leakes Blasts Sheree Whitfield And Kim Zolciak
TENNIS-AUS-OPEN-PODIUM
Serena Williams Talks Pregnancy, Marriage In HBO Docuseries Trailer
Frustrated businesswoman
Groupon Apologizes For ‘N*gger Brown’ Boots