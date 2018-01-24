Home > Most Recent

DeRay McKesson Talks The Black Liberation Movement, T.I., & LGBTQ Equality On Latest ‘HMWHC’ Podcast

The activist and organizer shared his thoughts on the current state of the BLM movement and more.

On the latest episode of the “He-Man Woman Haters Club” (HMWHC) podcast, host Mouse Jones sits down with Black Lives Matter activist and former school administrator, DeRay Mckesson.

The two do a deep dive into Deray’s continuous fight for equality, the notorious Baton Rouge arrest and the U.S. school system.  The activist also adressed controversial comments made by rapper T.I., as well as why the LGBTQ community has yet to be fully accepted.

On a much lighter note, McKesson answered Mouse’s question on whether or not he has groupies and his relationship with fellow activist, Johnetta “Netta” Elzie.

Click below to tune into the full episode:

