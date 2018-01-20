Home > ThinkBeautiful

Man Arrested For Trying To Run Over His Girlfriend And Her Children For Not Wanting To Have Sex

Baton Rouge's Benjamin Blount got violent when his girlfriend told the 62-year-old that she was not in the mood."

Kellee Terrell , Contributing Writer

Caution Tape

Source: Richard Williams Photography / Getty

A Louisiana man was arrested after he tried to run over his girlfriend and her three children after she refused to have sex with him.

According to WAFB News, police say that around 1am on Sunday, Baton Rouge’s Benjamin Blount got violent when his girlfriend told the 62-year-old that she was not in the mood.” Soon after, Blount reportedly held the woman down by her throat in the kitchen before the woman’s 9-year-old daughter jumped on his back.

When the woman broke free from the struggle, she grabbed her three kids and ran out of the apartment. She then called a friend to pick them up as they waited in a nearby restaurant parking lot. But sadly, they were not safe from Blount. Soon after, he allegedly jumped into his 2001 Chevrolet Silverado and tried to drive into them. When he missed, he did a u-turn and tried to plow into the four again.

The poor woman said she had to jump behind a dumpster to avoid getting hit. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

After his failed attempts, Blount fled the scene, but soon after the police found and arrested him. Blount later explained that he only drove towards them to scare them into coming home, since it was so late and cold outside, The Advocate reported. Obviously, the police were not buying his story.

Currently, Blount has been charges with second-degree kidnapping, battery, child endangerment, and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

