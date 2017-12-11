Home > SoBeautiful

This Website Is Getting Blasted For The Way They’re Advertising Plus-Size Tights

Hello Beautiful Staff

Someone at the eCommerce company Wish thought it would be a good idea to use slim models’ bodies to advertise plus size tights on their website. Welp, there’s been a massive backlash on social media as a result. People took to Twitter to express their disdain with the company’s insensitivity towards plus size women.

Wish.com is selling the tights for $2, making it available in colors nude and black. Believe it or not, the company comes second to Amazon when it comes to online retail sales. They’ve been in business since 2011 and have thrived on Chinese manufacturing. “Wish target customers with low-price goods such as dresses, watches, sneakers or jewelry shipped straight from Chinese manufacturers – but that also menas delivery can take weeks and items sometimes arrive damaged,” according to Recode. The company is also reportedly worth 3 billion dollars.

Why the campaign couldn’t just use actual plus size models is a mystery. What are your thoughts about the choice Wish made to advertise plus size tights? Tell us in the comments and take our poll below.

Hello, October! The days are getting shorter and the nights are getting longer. Whether you are looking to transition some of your summer style or need some Fall fashion inspiration, these 21 photos will help you with your next look!

amazon , fat discrimination , plus size , plus size fashion news , plus size tights , plus-size clothing , Plus-size model , twitter , wish website

