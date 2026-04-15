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Get Details On The Christopher John Rogers x Old Navy Campaign

Kimora Lee Simmons & Her Daughters Slay The Christopher John Rogers x Old Navy Campaign

Calling all fashionistas: Get your coins ready for this colorful collection dropping just in time for spring.

Published on April 14, 2026

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Kimora Lee Simmons & Her Daughters Slay The Christopher John Rogers x Old Navy Campaign
Source: Olivia Wong / Getty

Kimora Lee Simmons and her daughters Ming Lee and Aoki Lee have people talking – again. This time, they are the faces of the new Christopher John Rogers x Old Navy collection, and the pairing makes perfect sense.

Kimora built a legacy around fashion, confidence, and business. Ming and Aoki have stepped into their own lanes with modeling, brand work, and influencing. Together, they represent pop culture while showing how good the collection looks on women of all generations.

We are here for it.

Christopher John Rogers x Old Navy: A Campaign That Oozes Color & Personality

The campaign visuals are everything – and we’d expect nothing less from the Simmons girls and Christopher John Rodgers. In one of the editorial shots, each wears chartreuse and rich brown across polka dots, stripes, and playful silhouettes. The looks range from halter dresses to a relaxed two-piece set.

Kimora gives polished and grown. Ming leans into a cool and carefree. And Aoki is chic and playful.

Talk about a fashionable family moment!

Christopher John Rogers Brings His Signature Style To Old Navy

Christopher John Rogers has built a name, working with bold colors, mixed fabrics, and whimsical volume. But it’s his added tailored sophistication that has also kept the fashionistas obsessed.

This collaboration pulls in this signature style in the best way. You still get the color, the pattern, and the structure, but now it comes in pieces that fit into everyday wardrobes. Dresses, separates, and easy sets all show up in the drop.

Prices range from $24.99 to $84.99. The collection officially launches April 15. Get your coins ready, ladies!

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