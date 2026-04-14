Olandria Carthen Has Entered Her Designer Era With A Must-Have Brandon Blackwood Collab

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

If there’s one thing about Olandria Carthen, she’s going to snag some fabulous partnerships, and her latest collaboration with Brandon Blackwood is proof that she is in her it-girl epoch.

The reality star-turned-style muse recently sent the internet into a frenzy after teasing her upcoming collection with Brandon Blackwood via Instagram. In the social media reveal, Olandria is dressed in chic pink-and-white tennis attire that embodies the sophisticated, rich energy the collection exudes. While details around the drop remain under wraps, early glimpses hint at a powdery pink statement bag featuring bag keychains that merge Brandon Blackwood’s sleek, luxury aesthetic with Olandria’s playful, fashion-forward edge.

Olandria’s followers are here for the collaboration, having left hundreds of comments under the drop post, admiring both the bag and the star’s trajectory. “When it’s your time, it’s LOUD. Congrats Olandria 💕,” commented one follower. Another fan predicted that the bag will be gone as soon as it drops. “Oh baby I hope you got a million of these in stock!!! They’re about to sell OUTTTTTT 😍😍.”

Olandria and Brandon Blackwood Tease Upcoming Drop

This collaboration is a full-circle moment. The two have already proven to be a dynamic duo, previously joining forces for a custom red carpet look, that includes a standout CFDA Awards gown designed to reflect Olandria’s “confidence and individuality.” Now, they’re translating that same energy into a collection that fans can actually get their hands on.

Since her breakout on Love Island USA, the Alabama native has quickly become a brand favorite, landing partnerships with major names like Barbie and making her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. From beauty campaigns to fashion week appearances, she is turning visibility into opportunity, and this latest collaboration is the icing on her cake. We can’t wait to see what else the southern belle has in store because it’s clear that homegirl is just getting started.

Congrats, girl!

P.S. – We’ve just found our summer bag obsession!