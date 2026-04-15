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Joseline Hernandez Pregnant With Husband Balistic Beats' Baby

Joseline Hernandez Announces She’s Expecting Her First Child With Husband Balistic Beats

Joseline Hernandez is embarking on a new journey with her husband, announcing her pregnancy on Instagram with a sweet post.

Published on April 15, 2026

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  • Joseline Hernandez, 39, is pregnant with her first child with husband Balistic Beats.
  • The couple recently got married in October 2022 and are looking forward to a healthy baby.
  • Hernandez says she's experiencing morning sickness but feels great, hoping for public support.
Zeus Network Joseline's Cabaret Texas Premiere Event
Source: Arnold Turner / Getty

Joseline Hernandez is embarking on a new journey with her husband!

The Puerto Rican Princess took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 15 to reveal she’s pregnant! The 39-year-old reality star and musician is expecting her first child with her husband, Balistic Beats.

Hernandez shocked her followers this week by dropping the news of her pregnancy, sharing a series of photos featuring her and her husband in what appears to be downtown Miami. In the sweet flicks, the couple looks happy as ever while they pose holding hands, surrounded by palm trees and other plants as they stroll down the sidewalk. A couple photos into the slide show, Balistic Beats stands behind Joseline and cradles her stomach, amplifying her growing baby bump.

“New beginnings 🌸 and I’m thankful,” The former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star wrote in her simple caption. Her husband took to the comments section to add some heart eye emojis.

Hernandez, who is also a mother to daughter Bonnie Bella, 10, whom she shares with Stevie J, shared some additional details about her pregnancy with The Shade Room following her big announcement. While talking to the outlet, she confirmed she’s almost two months pregnant, sharing a photo of her positive test.

Of course, she and Balistic Beats’ number one desire is to have “a healthy baby,” hoping to continue receiving support and good energy from the public.

“We’re super excited, and we just want everything to go well,” Hernandez said.

Joseline also revealed that she’s experiencing “a lot of morning sickness and stuff like that,” but overall feels great, saying that she was reassured “everything is fine” at a doctor’s appointment earlier this week.

“We want good energy, love , a lot of love from the people; we need that right now,” she told TSR. “That’s why I stepped away from the cabaret, and just wanted to start a new life with my family and my husband.”

Back in February, Joseline Hernandez and Balistic Beats posted footage from their courthouse wedding in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. While they only shared videos of the moment in 2026, she revealed their wedding date as October 11, 2022, answering fans’ questions about whether or not they were legally married yet.

Hernandez has credited her husband for being an active co-parent in raising Bonnie Bella. Last Father’s Day, she called him the best one in the world, thanking him for how he shows up for her little one.

“Your dedication your patience your devotion your love your time your kindness and how you all about bonnie’Bella and I! It’s truly a dream come true,” she wrote in her caption. “We have everything we ever wanted because we have you! Screaming HAPPY FATHERS DAY TO you @balisticbeats the best #father in the Universe 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 we love you and thank you for being our Rock.”

Congratulations to the happy couple on their growing family!

The post Puerto Rican Princess Pregnancy: Joseline Hernandez Announces She’s Expecting Her First Child With Husband Balistic Beats appeared first on Bossip.

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Joseline Hernandez Announces She’s Expecting Her First Child With Husband Balistic Beats was originally published on bossip.com

Related Tags

@balisticbeats Arnold Turner Balistic Beats Balistic Beats’ Bonnie Bella bonnie’Bella Father’s Day Fort Lauderdale, Florida Hernandez Joseline Joseline Hernandez Newsletter Stevie J TSR

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