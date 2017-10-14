President Trump Signs a Memorandum on Addressing China

President Trump Signs a Memorandum on Addressing China

Photo by President Trump Signs a Memorandum on Addressing China

Home > ThinkBeautiful

Trump Weakens Obamacare: Three Things Black Folks Need To Know

#45's newest executive order halts scheduled payments to insurance companies that help lower deductibles for low-income customers.

Hello Beautiful Staff

President Trump Signs a Memorandum on Addressing China

Source: Pool / Getty

 

In his unending effort to dismantle the Affordable Care Act—President Barack Obama‘s signature legislation—Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order that effectively begins the long process of repealing and replacing the hard-won measure.

Here are three things to know:

1.The Affordable Care Act is still the law

The executive order, not buttressed by law, stops about $7 billion in subsidies or scheduled payments to insurance companies that help lower deductibles for low-income customers, according to The New York Times.

Barack Obama At NMAAHC Opening

Source: David Hume Kennerly / Getty

2. People Of Color will be most impacted by the order

While it’s unclear how the measure will shake out, people of color gained health care coverage after the passage of the Affordable Care Act. For Hispanics, the uninsured rate dropped from 41.8 percent to 30.3 percent. For African Americans, the uninsured rate dropped from 22.4 percent to 12.1 percent, according to Talking Points Memo. The biggest risk is for consumers, who buy their own insurance, according to The New York Times: “[i]nsurance companies, faced with the news about the subsidies going away, will drop out of the market for next year. Their contracts allow them an out if subsidy policy changes.”

Physician listens to teenage patient's heart

Source: asiseeit / Getty

3.What it means for Medicaid recipients

None of these changes directly affect Medicaid recipients, according to The Times.

Doctor's Office

Source: Gregor Schuster / Getty

Consumers will know more about the effects of the order within weeks, The Times writes, but changes “are unlikely to be completed before the end of the year.”

Click here to find out more about the impact of the executive order

SOURCE: The New York TimesTalking Points Memo

RELATED NEWS:

 

Trump Says Obamacare Has Been A ’17 Year’ Nightmare

Scores Of Black Women Could Lose Health Care If Planned Parenthood Is Defunded

#IAmAPreExistingCondition: Twitter Blasts GOP For Passing Cruel Health Care Bill

Finally weekend

Relax, Relate, Release! 10 Ways To Improve Your Mental Health

11 photos Launch gallery

Relax, Relate, Release! 10 Ways To Improve Your Mental Health

Continue reading Trump Weakens Obamacare: Three Things Black Folks Need To Know

Relax, Relate, Release! 10 Ways To Improve Your Mental Health

donald trump , Health Care , Obamacare , President Obama

Just Added
President Trump Signs a Memorandum on Addressing China
Trump Weakens Obamacare: Three Things Black Folks Need To Know
ABC Special - Taking The Stage: African American Music And Stories That Changed America
Harvey Weinstein Tries To Drag Oprah Into His Sexual Assault Scandal
FRANCE-MUSIC-EMINEM
Girl Bye! Diamond And Silk Create Rap Video Slamming Eminem’s Trump Freestyle
Trending New Kids On The Block Perform At The Tacoma Dome
Nelly’s Rape Accuser Drops Case And Refuses To Testify
Tennessee Titans v Jacksonville Jaguars
#TakeAKnee: Rishard Matthews Apologizes For Threatening To Give Up Football Over National Anthem
Watch What Happens Live - Season 13
Crimson Queen: Cynthia Bailey Debuts New Red ‘Do
PaleyLive NY Presents An Evening With The Cast And Creative Team Of 'Power'
Say It Like You Mean It: 50 Cent Goes In On Wendy Williams
Father comforting his son
Beautiful News: Watch The Emotional Moment A Father & Son Reunite After 37 Years
Unite the Right rally
Black Man Violently Attacked At Charlottesville Rally Surrenders To Police
China, Hubei Province, Wuhan, Hubei Provincial Museum
Chinese Museum Yanks Exhibit Comparing Black People To Animals
24 photosCamara Aunique 'Ode To Beauty'
LET’S MAKEUP: An Ode To Beauty Celebrates The Diversity Of Black Sisterhood
15 photosAshanti
Ashanti Can Stand Anywhere And Look Epic AF
Church Choir's Hands Raised
From The Mouth Of Babes: This Baltimore School Choir Singing ‘Rise Up’ Will Lift Your Spirits
Evita Robinson
#HelloWorld: Creator Of Nomadness Travel Tribe Evita Robinson Explains How Black People Are Reclaiming The Globe
Press Junket For NBC's 'Celebrity Apprentice' - Arrivals
The Hair Revolution Continues: Porsha Williams Sports A Baldie
Orange Cocktail
Hello Yum: This Fall Cocktail Will Warm Up Your Holidays