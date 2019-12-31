Relax, Relate, Release! 10 Ways To Improve Your Mental Health In 2019

It’s the beginning of a new year and while many of you have set your resolutions to focus on your physical health—lost weight, eat healthier and work out more—it’s important that to make sure you don’t ignore your mental and emotional health.

This is especially important for Black women given that studies show that we have higher levels of stress, anxiety, and depression than most other people. So to ensure that you have a happier and more sound 2020 (it is a whole new decade), here are some tried and tested ways to help get your mind and spirit right.

1. Stop Putting Yourself Down Source:Getty Given the anti-Black women sentiment circling out there, it’s not too hard to internalize the negativity. But remember: Every time you tell yourself that you’re not good enough, skinny enough, talented enough or pretty enough, you’re slowly killing your spirit. Stop being your own worst enemy and start loving you. Most important: Never lose sight that you truly are magic!

2. Remove Toxic People From Your World Source:Getty Whether it’s online or in person, toxic people bring nothing to your life except self-doubt, anger, anxiety and sadness—all the opposite of healthy and happy. So go ahead and live your best life by cutting miserable folks out of your life.

Relationships are complicated, especially if the toxic people are family members. Instead of going cold turkey, start slowly and reduce the time you spend around their nonsense

3. Hit The Gym Source:Getty Getting your sweat on does more than weight loss and strengthening your heart—it’s also good for your mind. Because working out releases endorphins (feel good hormones) they also help improve your mood and lower stress levels. Even better: Studies suggest that exercise can also sharpen your memory, build your confidence and help you catch more ZZZs at night. Go hit up that treadmill or dance class STAT!

4. Find Your Joy Source:Getty What puts a smile on your face? Spending time with the fam? Shopping? Dancing in the kitchen in your underwear? Whatever it is, do it as often as you can. And make sure to schedule in that joy, because your life can’t just be about work—it also has to be about play.

5. Learn To Say “No” Source:Getty Black women have been socialized to give everything of ourselves to others—work, kids, and partners—and very little to ourselves. While helping others can bring you joy, it can also run you physically and emotionally ragged. So for the sake of self-preservation, start saying “no” to folks more often and “yes” to yourself.

6. Take A Break From Social Media Source:Getty Facebook and Twitter can be fun especially when Black Twitter is involved. But whether it’s fighting abusive trolls to Trump news overload, social media can seriously impact your mental health. Studies also suggest that constantly comparing yourself to others on the Gram can negatively affect your self-esteem. So go ahead and take a break from the computer or smartphone and live in the moment.

7. Channel Your Inner Kid And Start Coloring Source:Getty Who knew that coloring could make you feel better? Well it definitely does and it’s all the rage right now. According to the American Art Therapy Association, adult coloring books help “explore feelings, reconcile emotional conflicts, foster self-awareness, manage behavior and addictions, develop social skills, improve reality orientation, reduce anxiety and increase self-esteem.”

8. Give Back To Others Source:Getty One way to feel better is to put things into perspective—and volunteering can help. Studies have shown that giving back to others can help you feel more socially connected and ward off loneliness and depression. It can also relieve stress and help reduce high blood pressure. Take the time to sign up to feed the homeless, read to the elderly or whatever else can make a difference in your community.

9. Get Your Om On! Source:Getty The proof is in the pudding: Meditation can help you stay centered and focused, invoke heightened self-awareness, help your heart health, increase your happiness and encourage you to live a healthier lifestyle. And no, it doesn’t conflict with your religion or relationship with God. Even better: It’s free! All you need is a space to sit where you can breathe deeply and clear your mind.