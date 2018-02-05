BlackLivesMatter: Trayvon Martin’s Death Still Impacts America Six Years Later

Six years ago, a hoodie was just a hoodie.

But on February 26, 2012 that all changed. That was the day when Trayvon Martin was tragically killed for doing nothing more than walking down the street, wearing a hoodie and jiggling Skittles in his pocket. As we know, Martin, who was unarmed, was shot to death by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman in a gated community in Sandford, Florida.

And while many believe that Zimmerman murdered the 17-year-old, sadly a jury didn’t.

But be clear: Just because Martin’s family were robbed of justice, that doesn’t mean their son’s tragic death was in vain. Like Mike Brown’s death years later, Trayvon’s death woke up Black America. It also helped morphed the phrase “Black Lives Matter” from beyond a popular and empowering hashtag into a bonafide and influential movement. A movement that refuses to be quiet about the injustices that Black and Latino people endure by the hands of systematic racism and police brutality. A movement that mobilized African-Americans and our allies from all walks of life, to take to the streets, create real change, and even use that power to shift the political discourse in this country.

Like Emmett Till was to the Civil Rights Movement, Martin is to the Black Lives Matter Movement.

On Sunday, people took to Twitter to remember and honor Martin’s life:

Today marks the fifth anniversary of #Trayvon Martin's death + fifth anniversary of the Movement for Black Lives. ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/37nLGqyoY9 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 26, 2017

Remembering #TrayvonMartin today. He was brutally shot and killed for walking home from the store February 26, 2012 😢 5 years ago today pic.twitter.com/DXmZPhexlf — DemocracyAtlanta🍑🐝 (@Cindy4Liberals) February 26, 2017

Today we mourn the death of #Trayvon Martin and commit to the continued fight to end police brutality and dismantle white supremacy. pic.twitter.com/mvQ73Jftgj — SisterSong (@SisterSong_WOC) February 26, 2017

5 years ago Trayvon Martin was murdered by a real Terrorist. The system told us again this black life didnt matter.#Facts#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Otaq6D5Dic — Deshaune (@BrounKyd) February 26, 2017

#TrayvonMartin was a teen who took English honors classes and he also had an interest in aviation. pic.twitter.com/2OWhmGTNOb — The Root (@TheRoot) February 26, 2017

Trayvon, little boy wonder, I survive for you; WE survive for you.#TrayvonMartin was shot & killed 5 years ago today.#RIPTrayvon #BHM pic.twitter.com/BiGmI0o6uf — Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) February 26, 2017

#TrayvonMartin was murdered in a racist attack 5 years ago. We remember. We are inspired. We continue to organize, resist and fight! pic.twitter.com/KIKkYa4MFh — M1 (@1stOfMayAA) February 26, 2017

I wonder if he ever dreamed he'd see his name in lights… Rest in Power! #TrayvonMartin pic.twitter.com/tjgujfjrSI — Humble My Spiri† (@Corinthian_B) February 26, 2017

his death sparked a movement. A movement that needs to be heard. A movement that needs justice. #TrayvonMartin — Olivia Pope (@oliviam_xoxo) February 26, 2017

Today, 5 years ago, #TrayvonMartin was murdered.The future of this world was changed in ways we will never know. #TalkAboutTrayvon — Kathryn Brusco (@KathrynBruscoBk) February 26, 2017

He was an honors English student, but math was his passion. He attended Experience Aviation in summer of 2009. #STEM #TalkAboutTrayvon pic.twitter.com/cDhRUHAUSP — Christina Marie (@christinaixchel) February 26, 2017

#TrayvonMartin was killed today. Never lose sight of that. He could be your son, grandson, nephew, cousin, or god-child. — John Dole (@Socrates42174) February 26, 2017

Don't let them make you forget #TrayvonMartin. — Tanisha Long (@Tanishaevonne) February 26, 2017

Five years later, it’s obvious that this movement and its message are desperately needed. From Freddie Gray to Sandra Bland to Philando Castile to Korryn Gaines to Tamir Rice to Rekia Boyd, not a month has gone by since Martin’s death that we haven’t heard news of person of color falling victim to state and police.

It’s clear, especially under this country’s new president, that we have a lot of work and resisting to do.

