#BlackLivesMatter: Trayvon Martin’s Death Still Impacts America Six Years Later

Like Emmett Till was to the Civil Rights Movement, Martin is to the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Kellee Terrell , Contributing Writer

Contributing Writer

Sharpton Leads National 'Justice For All' March In Washington DC

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Six years ago, a hoodie was just a hoodie.

But on February 26, 2012 that all changed. That was the day when Trayvon Martin was tragically killed for doing nothing more than walking down the street, wearing a hoodie and jiggling Skittles in his pocket. As we know, Martin, who was unarmed, was shot to death by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman in a gated community in Sandford, Florida.

And while many believe that Zimmerman murdered the 17-year-old, sadly a jury didn’t.

But be clear: Just because Martin’s family were robbed of justice, that doesn’t mean their son’s tragic death was in vain. Like Mike Brown’s death years later, Trayvon’s death woke up Black America. It also helped morphed the phrase “Black Lives Matter” from beyond a popular and empowering hashtag into a bonafide and influential movement. A movement that refuses to be quiet about the injustices that Black and Latino people endure by the hands of systematic racism and police brutality. A movement that mobilized African-Americans and our allies from all walks of life, to take to the streets, create real change, and even use that power to shift the political discourse in this country.

On Sunday, people took to Twitter to remember and honor Martin’s life:

Five years later, it’s obvious that this movement and its message are desperately needed. From Freddie Gray to Sandra Bland to Philando Castile to Korryn Gaines to Tamir Rice to Rekia Boyd, not a month has gone by since Martin’s death that we haven’t heard news of person of color falling victim to state and police. 

It’s clear, especially under this country’s new president, that we have a lot of work and resisting to do.

