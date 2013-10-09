CLOSE
HomeMost Recent

“I Dream Of Nene” [RECAP]: Gregg Threatens To Call Off The Wedding

Leave a comment

PicMonkey Collage

Will Nene ever stop having to deal with drama from her bridesmaids? Our girl was still trying to manage the group who had a million and one opinions about her friend Dianna and a debate on who was Nene’s true friend. While the ladies were out in Los Angeles, Nene unsuccessfully attempted to bring the ladies together but unfortunately, it didn’t look like the girls could get passed the shad throwing long enough to focus on the wedding. As if dealing with a bunch of catty women wasn’t enough stress, Nene’s wedding planner wasn’t on her job! Ms. Leakes was about to pop off- and we all know that when Nene pops it’s not pretty! See more of what happened on the latest episode of “I Dream of Nene: The Wedding” inside.

Gregg Leakes , I Dream of NeNe , Nene Leakes

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
20 itemsNBC's '76th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet Arrivals
The Trailer To Octavia Spencer’s Thriller ‘Ma’ Is Here And I Have A Few Questions
The construction of a memorial begins for Jasmine Sanders with a child's scooter a teddy bear on th
Black Grandmother Fights Off Machete-Wielding Robbers With Scooter
25 itemsBlackbird Film Fest
Mo’Nique Didn’t Slap Steve Harvey, But She Should Have For Being Told To ‘Play The Game’
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo After Gentrified Motown Performance, Says Critics Are Setting Us Back ‘A Hundred Years’
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Michelle Obama’s Mother Doesn’t Think She A ‘Real Star’
Murder Suicide Shooting At Elementary School In San Bernardino Kills Two And Injures Others
#BlackLivesMatter: Aspiring Rapper Asleep In Car Shot And Killed By Police
17 items Trending Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show
Slay! Beyonce’s 2019 Fashion Is Killing The Game
Michelle Obama Becoming
This 6th Grade Class Turned Themselves Into Iconic Book Covers For Black History Month
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
BET Apologizes To Nicki Minaj After Mean Tweet, Rapper Still Refusing To Perform At BET Experience
Tori Franklin
Black History Makers Today: Tori Franklin Has Her Sights Set On Making It To The Olympics
Culture Fit Clothing
Introducing CultureFit: The Activewear By And For Black Women
9 items61st Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Rhonda Ross Taking A Phone Call During The Grammys Was The Highlight Of The Show
23 items61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Black Twitter Put J. Lo’s Motown Tribute In The Trash Where It Belonged
7 items61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Alicia Keys Brings Out Michelle Obama + More Top Grammy Moments
22 items61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Grammy Awards
10 itemsamfAR New York Gala 2019 - Show
According To Michelle Rodriguez, Liam Neeson Can’t Be Racist Cause He Tongued Down Viola Davis In ‘Widows’
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close