“I Dream Of Nene” [RECAP]: Gregg Threatens To Call Off The Wedding

Will Nene ever stop having to deal with drama from her bridesmaids? Our girl was still trying to manage the group who had a million and one opinions about her friend Dianna and a debate on who was Nene’s true friend. While the ladies were out in Los Angeles, Nene unsuccessfully attempted to bring the ladies together but unfortunately, it didn’t look like the girls could get passed the shad throwing long enough to focus on the wedding. As if dealing with a bunch of catty women wasn’t enough stress, Nene’s wedding planner wasn’t on her job! Ms. Leakes was about to pop off- and we all know that when Nene pops it’s not pretty! See more of what happened on the latest episode of “I Dream of Nene: The Wedding” inside.

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On HelloBeautiful: