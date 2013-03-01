CLOSE
Couple Faced With Felony Charges For Allegedly Sneaking Into The Movies [POLL]

An Indiana couple proved that a couple that tries to see a double feature without paying together, get felony charges together. Lendsey and Delilha Harbin were spotted by an off-duty cop, volunteering as security at a movie theater, as they tried to sneak into the latest zombie flick, “Warm Bodies” after seeing the latest film from The Rock, “Snitch.” The officer approached the couple and asked if they had tickets to the flick. After a pause, Delilha responded, “I know we done wrong.” The couple then claimed they’d been at a funeral and were now, “not thinking correctly.” Smh.

According to Huffington Post, Lendsey’s bright-colored clothing caught his attention. The couple was then hit with felony theft charges for allegedly not purchasing the $6.75 tickets for the movie.

It’s been reported that the Harbins have snuck into the movies 3-4 times in the past. This felony charge means a year or more in jail. However, according to The Smoking Gun, “the duo was ‘taken into custody without incident’ and transported to the Porter County jail, where they were booked on the felony count and later released on their own recognizance.”

