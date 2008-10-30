Slow Cooking: Krups Rice Slow-Cooker-Steamer

If you are anything like me, you may have a problem getting your rice to cook to the right consistency. It’s either too soggy or a bit overdone (translation: burnt). I recently discovered that there is help available in the form of an electric rice cooker.
This Krups Rice Slow Cooker cooks rice and pasta perfectly. The all-in- one appliance has a special mode button that lets you cook rice, meat and seafood for up to nine hours, all while preserving the vitamins and minerals that are essential for healthy eating. The steam basket and nonstick bowl are removable and dishwasher-safe.
$79.95 at crateandbarrel.com
