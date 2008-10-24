Ring Of Fire:Paloma Vases

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

I love to decorate for the seasons, new colors, textures and patterns. It can be pricey to redecorate every few months, though, and with the country’s financial situation affecting all aspects of our lives, purchasing home décor items may not be at the top of your list.

If you want to give your home a little pick-me-up without breaking the bank, these Paloma Vases from CB2 will definitely give you more bang for you buck.

On sale for only $4.95 each, reg. $19.95 each. Internet only.

