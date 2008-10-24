Ring Of Fire:Paloma Vases

I love to decorate for the seasons, new colors, textures and patterns. It can be pricey to redecorate every few months, though, and with the country’s financial situation affecting all aspects of our lives, purchasing home décor items may not be at the top of your list.
If you want to give your home a little pick-me-up without breaking the bank, these Paloma Vases from CB2 will definitely give you more bang for you buck.
On sale for only $4.95 each, reg. $19.95 each. Internet only.
