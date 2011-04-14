Beyonce Praises Adele; Adele Praises Rihanna

Adele is finally getting her time in the spotlight over here in the U.S. where she was recently interviewed by both Rolling Stone and Entertainment Weekly.

She tells Rolling Stone of her first time meeting Beyonce:

“I was about to meet Beyonce and I had a full-blown anxiety attack. Then she popped in looking gorgeous, and said, ‘You’re amazing! When I listen to you I feel like I’m listening to God.’ Can you believe she said that?”

She also gave Entertainment Weekly a list of the top 8 songs on her iPod, naming Rihanna‘s “What’s My Name” as one of them: “Over New Year’s and Christmas, I had time off and I went to all my friends’ parties singing it. Doing the dance moves, I was convinced I was Rihanna. She was possessing me with that song. I swear.”

We love to see females respecting females!

