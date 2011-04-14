CLOSE
HomeGossip & Rumors

Beyonce Praises Adele; Adele Praises Rihanna

Leave a comment

Beyonce, Adele, RihannaAdele is finally getting her time in the spotlight over here in the U.S. where she was recently interviewed by both Rolling Stone and Entertainment Weekly.

She tells Rolling Stone of her first time meeting Beyonce:

“I was about to meet Beyonce and I had a full-blown anxiety attack. Then she popped in looking gorgeous, and said, ‘You’re amazing! When I listen to you I feel like I’m listening to God.’ Can you believe she said that?”

She also gave Entertainment Weekly a list of the top 8 songs on her iPod, naming Rihanna‘s “What’s My Name” as one of them: “Over New Year’s and Christmas, I had time off and I went to all my friends’ parties singing it. Doing the dance moves, I was convinced I was Rihanna. She was possessing me with that song. I swear.”

We love to see females respecting females!

Soulful Singer Adele Covers Aretha Franklin’s “A Natural Woman” On VH1 Unplugged

Beyonce Turns Superhero For New Video [PHOTOS]

Rihanna “Hates” Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom [AUDIO]

Adele , Beyonce , rihanna

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
East Africa Yacht Week Promo Photos
HELLO WORLD: Yacht Week East Africa Is Catering To Black Women
Trending 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Mama’s Baby! Cardi B Shares Adorable Video Of Kulture
13 itemsThe Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Gala Performance Of 'The Wider Earth'
Serena Williams Went All Out For Meghan Markle’s Baby Shower
8 itemsAKOO Clothing Co. In Conjunction With GREY GOOSE Cherry Noir Presents The 2nd Annual 'A King Of Oneself Brunch'
Family & Friends Mourn The Death Of T.I.’s Sister Precious Harris
11 itemsR. Kelly charged in Cook County with aggravated criminal sexual abuse
R. Kelly Indicted On 10 Counts Of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, Black Twitter Rejoices
39 items2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside
All The Melanin Magic At Essence’s Black Women In Hollywood
13 itemsUS-ENTERTAINMENT-TREVOR PROJECT-LIVE-GALA
The Internet Reacts To Jussie Smollett’s Arrest
20 itemsUS-VOTE-REPUBLICANS-CONVENTION
Y’all President Slams Jussie Smollett For Allegedly Lying On His MAGA Supporters
Smiling Parents Looking At Cute Daughter Against Trees
A Biracial Family Was Having A Photoshoot In The Park When #SidewalkSally Attacked Them For ‘Trampling The Grass’
Empire - Kai and Jamal
Update: Jussie Smollett Cut From Final Two ‘Empire’ Episodes Following Arrest
8 itemsNorth Carolina v Duke
Obama’s Swag Drip Too Hard At the UNC v Duke Game Last Night
Photo of Nina SIMONE
Celebrate Nina Simone’s Birthday With This Inspirational Message
26 items Trending Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show
Black Twitter Goes Apesh*t Over Beyonce And Jay-Z’s Meghan Markle Tribute
Candid Portrait of a Young Black Woman
New York City Releases An Anti-Hair Discrimination Guideline For People of Color
Listen To Black Women
Listen To Black Women| Why Are Black Women Being Left Out Of The Mass Incarceration Conversation?
Blackbird Film Fest
Welp! Mo’Nique Shares Edited Clip Of Her Steve Harvey Interview, Titled ‘Selling Out’
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close