Rihanna Rips Off Photographer David LaChapelle In “S&M” Video? We’ve Got Evidence

Rihanna reportedly ripped off famed celebrity photographer David LaChapelle in her video for “S&M.” A source became aware of the similarities between the works when an employee of LaChapelle’s contacted them.

The source told RadarOnline, “Interns told us that fans were buzzing about the video and wanting to know if David had directed it. Then the phone in the office started ringing off the hook, everyone was like ‘wow it’s amazing – it’s the exact same.’”

The source claims that the “S&M” video director Melina Matsoukas had photographs from past Italian Vogue shoots by LaChapelle, ranging from 1995-2002 laying around the set of the music video shoot.

Rihanna has not updated her Twitter account since the news broke; her last tweet claiming she was “sick like a dog.”

This is the latest in several controversies surrounding the video:

