Did Reggie Bush Refuse To Take Amber Rose To The Espy Awards?

Last night was ESPN’s ESPY Awards, if you’re into sports, you know it’s the top awards for all things sports. I’m hearing that Kanye’s ex, Amber Rose was desperate to go as Reggie Bush’s date and he wasn’t have it.

According to mediatakeout.com insiders:

“She was BLOWING up Reggie’s phone. I guess after they hooked up, she figured she could go with him [to the Espys] . . . [but] Reggie’s already been there and done that with Kim [Kardashian]. He’s not trying to go down that road again”

So poor lil Amber had to go by her lonesome . . . she did look GREAT though.

