NEW MUSIC: Kelly Rowland's "Rose Colored Glasses"

Kelly Rowland reveals the second of her United States singles from her forthcoming third studio album, which remains untitled.

“Rose Colored Glasses” was produced by Dr. Luke and written by Ester Dean.

Kelly is currently promoting her first international single, “Commander,” as well as its urban remix, which features rapper Nelly.

“Rose Colored Glasses” will impact mainstream radio on June 29th, along with “Grown Ass Woman” for urban stations.

GALLERY: Kelly Gets “Wardrobe Chic” For Elle

SPOTTED: Beyonce And Kelly Reunite At Jay-Z Concert!