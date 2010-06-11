LaLa: "Absolutely Not" A "Basketball Wife" & May Be Keeping Her Last Name

Lala Vazquez has taken on the position as guest editor at Vibe.com for the day. In a brief interview, she discusses the “Basketball Wives” show, her upcoming wedding with Carmelo Anthony, and her take on the Lil Kim/Nicki Minaj beef:

Would you ever produce a show like [Basketball Wives]? Absolutely not. That show is not who I am. I’m not trying to base my life as a basketball wife. I’m trying to base my life on things outside my relationship as far as my acting, my producing, branding myself. It wouldn’t fit into what I’m trying to do. But what it did for them is amazing.

How do you feel about folks saying it’s weird that you, Ciara and Kim Kardashian hang out together? It’s definitely three people from different worlds and backgrounds, but to me, I feel like when it’s cool people, it’s not a lot of work. When everyone’s easy to be around, it doesn’t take much to put people in a room and have a good time. It’s kind of weird to me when people say it’s odd because you only know a perception of someone. And when you get to know them, they’re just like you. I don’t pick my friends based on what they do.

Who’s your best friend in the industry? Kelly Rowland and Ciara. I’ve known both of them the longest. I’m also very close with Trina, I’m close with Solange. There’s quite a bit.

You’re good friends with Ciara, do you think BET was justified in banning her video? It definitely was sexy, but I enjoyed seeing her with her stretch pants and shirt and really getting down and dirty. I think people wanted to see that from her. I didn’t think it should’ve been banned. I’ve seen a lot of stuff on BET that’s a lot worse, but I know they’re working on rectifying the situation.

Is your wedding going intimate or huge? It’s going to be huge in New York in July at some time. It wasn’t my decision it was Melo’s. And the list just keeps growing.

Come August, will we be calling you La La Anthony? I haven’t decided yet. I’ve been talking to my circle about it, but I don’t know yet. Vasquez-Anthony is so long. I really need to think about that and figure it out. I think I’m going to use both because people know me as La La Vasquez. I don’t want to ditch it completely. I’ll probably keep both.

