R&B singer/producer Tank has returned with a sensual track aptly titled “Sex Music.” The Song Dynasty and Harvey Mason Jr. production is the first single from Tank’s upcoming fourth album Now or Never, his first since signing with Atlantic Records. The album is slated for release some time in September.

Meet Lil Wayne’s Newest Piece (Tank’s Baby Mama)!

GALLERY: Tank & Tyrese’s Birthday Extravaganza!