Cynthia Erivo Slays In Louis Vuitton

Cynthia Erivo was spotted donning a Louis Vuitton look that we love.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Cynthia Erivo doesn’t miss when it comes to fashion and the actress was recently spotted making an appearance in a show-stopping Louis Vuitton ensemble. Simply put, the actress was simply glowing, and her ensemble added radiance to her natural shine.

For her look, the beauty donned the leather Louis Vuitton dress to perfection which she wore to the 2022 Glamour UK Women of the Year event. The actress paired the look with dangling earrings and had her signature nosering on full display along with silver bracelets and rings. She added black stockings to the look and donned matching black shoes and served face as she posed on the red carpet of the fashionable night out.

Check out Cynthia’s fashionable designer look by Louis Vuitton below.

The talented actress and her long time stylist Jason Bolden just don’t miss and are certainly a match made in heaven! These two have been fashionably dominating every red carpet the beauty steps onto and we can always count on her to serve an effortless slay. It’s official, whatever red carpet this actress steps onto, she’s going to own it and be sure to wow us with her incredible style time after time.

Beauties, what do you think about Cynthia’s designer slay? Did she nail it? We’re already looking forward to her next look!

Cynthia Erivo

