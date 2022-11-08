Cynthia Erivo Slays In Louis Vuitton

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Cynthia Erivo doesn’t miss when it comes to fashion and the actress was recently spotted making an appearance in a show-stopping Louis Vuitton ensemble. Simply put, the actress was simply glowing, and her ensemble added radiance to her natural shine.

For her look, the beauty donned the leather Louis Vuitton dress to perfection which she wore to the 2022 Glamour UK Women of the Year event. The actress paired the look with dangling earrings and had her signature nosering on full display along with silver bracelets and rings. She added black stockings to the look and donned matching black shoes and served face as she posed on the red carpet of the fashionable night out.

Check out Cynthia’s fashionable designer look by Louis Vuitton below.