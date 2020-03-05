CLOSE
Unique Thompson Uses This Abominable Setting Spray To Keep Her Face Beat While Playing Ball

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 07 SEC Conference Women's Tournament - Alabama vs Auburn

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

I can’t make it from the bathroom to the front door without wiping off the tail of my eyebrow, but NCAA Auburn baller Unique Thompson can play a whole game of basketball with a full beat face without even smudging it a little bit.

Thompson was asked what product she uses to lock in her makeup and responded with a tweet that sparked hundreds of responses from beauty enthusiasts. Turns out she uses Revolution Oil Control Setting Spray and it only costs $8.

 

She even has a game day lipstick she wears.

Thompson was recently named to the All-SEC Women’s Basketball First Team on Tuesday by a vote of the league’s coaches, 247Sports.com reports. The prime athlete ranks second for double-doubles and has 21 already this season. All while wearing a full face of makeup and lipstick.

We’re not the only one enthusiastic about Unique’s beauty tip, there’s a whole thread about it on Twitter.

