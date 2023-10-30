The Best Celebrity Couples Halloween Costumes

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Creativity is at an all-time peak when it comes to celebrity couples’ Halloween costumes. They’re known to pull out all the stops and commit to a theme with their partner in crime. This past weekend was filled with tons of Halloween parties, leading up to the frightful day-long costume fete on Tuesday, October 31.

Over the years we’ve seen celebrities pay homage to their peers by recreating their most viral moments or ensembles. Halloween 2022, Niecy Nash and her wife Jessica Betts gave their best Rihanna and A$AP Rocky impersonation by recreating the couple’s Met Gala look from earlier that year.

Let’s not forget their ode to Kelly Rowland and Nelly with their rendition of the duo’s hit song, “Dilemma.” The couple pulled it off seamlessly from Nash-Bett’s short red hair to Bett’s bandaid under the eye and rope chains.

Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo and her husband Eddie recreated the icon, cult-classic film Poetic Justice.

The costumes from previous years set the bar for this year. With the amount of hilarious viral content circulated this year, we’re excited to see what celebrities bring to the table in 2023. We got a sneak peek this weekend, and the looks are still rolling in. Take a look at the best celebrity couples costumes we’ve seen so far.

