Sunday’s Best: 6 Stylish Players In Super Bowl LVIII

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Fans tune into the Super Bowl for multiple reasons. With Usher performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, R&B aficionados will get their fix. Football fanatics will see the big game. The Swifties will be in full bloom. Pop culture enthusiasts watch for the best commercials. And fashionistas flock to Instagram to see the players in their Sunday’s best. It’s a massive event that has dozens of tentacles.

The Kansas City Chiefs make their return to Super Bowl LVIII as returning champs. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the team put in work all year to get back to familiar turf for the chance at football glory again. Mahomes and Travis are more than a dynamic duo on the field, they like to bring the fly in the style department. As the quarterback of the team, Patrick Mahomes is a big stepper on the field and with his fashions.

With more eyes on Travis Kelce than ever (thanks to his relationship with Taylor Swift) everyone will be tuning to see who he’s with and what he’s wearing. In a 2021 interview with Complex, the elite athlete likened walking into game day to the red carpet.

“I think the football world is starting to kind of come around to being that fashion-forward mentality,” Kelce said. “And our game days are 16, 17 weeks, now 18 weeks out of the year … It’s almost like it’s a red carpet every single week.”

Super Bowl Style

On the other side of the coin, are the San Francisco 49ers with an equal mindset – storm into Allegiant Stadium and win the Lombardi. From their GQ cover star (and hunky) running back Christian McCaffrey to running back Deebo Samuels and lineman Fred Warner, the red and gold also bring an honorable amount of style and they plan to bring it on Super Bowl Sunday. Warner dished on his Super Bowl look to PEOPLE.

“It’s another suit and it’s something that I’m trying to keep as a little bit of a surprise to everyone, but it’ll be something that’s a really good look and I’m excited to wear it.”

We’re anticipating all the men to bring their best fashion game this Sunday. Keep scrolling to see some of the most stylish players in this year’s Super Bowl.