These Five Summer Dresses Will Have You Slaying As A Wedding Guest

Summertime brings about a lot of events, and weddings are at the top of that list. Nothing says summer like an outdoor wedding in a landscaped courtyard clad in colorful flowers. And summer dresses that pair well with the beautiful foliage wedding scenery are life. Of course, not all summer weddings are held outside, but that doesn’t mean your dress can’t reflect the season and all its vibrant splendor.
If you haven’t received an invitation to a wedding this summer, it’s probably on the way. This is one of the most popular seasons to get married because the weather is tolerable, and most people have more flexible schedules. Summer weddings allow fashion lovers to get creative with prints and appropriately expose body parts due to the high temperatures. This season is all about bright colors and fun designs. So, your wedding guest attire should reflect your personality plus stand out in a sea of style.
If you have an upcoming wedding invitation but are stumped on what to wear, get some ideas from our crew and get into the five summer dresses below that will have you slaying like nobody’s business as a wedding guest.
“Our editors have independently selected all products. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.”
1. Orange DelightSource:Courtesy of PrettyLittleThing
Orange is one of the it-colors for this season. It pops perfectly off brown skin and screams bold and vibrant. This ruffled dress will stylishly carry you through any summer wedding. Pair it with metallic ankle-strap heels and dance the night away.Shop Now
2. Fashion RoyaltySource:Courtesy of Vault By Sacha
Wedding guests won’t know what hit them when you sashay in the venue with this stunning dress. This dress needs minimal accessories. Add a clutch and drop earrings, and your look is complete.Shop Now
3. Frilly FlySource:Courtesy of ASOS
Pink is always a great option for a summer wedding. The color is light and flows pleasantly with almost every wedding aura. This cute frock exposes the shoulders and is accented by dramatic sleeves, which adds pizazz to the look. Throw on a blue pair of heels for a fashionable color-block look.Shop Now
4. One-Shoulder SlaySource:Courtesy of Nasty Gal
Ruffles are in, and this emerald dress will be the talk of any wedding event. The color is gorgeous and pairs well with gold or silver. This fun dress can be worn for indoor or outdoor weddings and other summer bashes.Shop Now
5. Green GoddessSource:Courtesy of House of CB
This gorgeous green dress is a summer staple. It hugs the curves and emits classy and sexy vibes simultaneously. Pair it with some silver or clear sandals for a subtle look.Shop Now
