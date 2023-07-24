6 Summer Makeup Must-Haves Experts Say You Should Shop

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

As the temperatures continue to rise, it’s no surprise that beauty lovers are switching things up on the summer makeup front. After all, the idea of wearing heavy products in the sweltering humidity is a no-go. Comfort is key, folks! Not to mention, if you’re not strategic with your product selections and application techniques, your beauty beat will eventually pay the price. In other words, you can fully expect your makeup to slip and slide off your canvas, which is the ultimate beauty faux pas no one wants to deal with.

With that in mind, most beauty mavens prefer to do their due diligence when navigating all things summer makeup. From tapping in with influencers on #MakeupTok via TikTok for the tea or subscribing to YouTube University for full-length tutorials and recommendations, folks are not playing any games with their makeup. However, nothing is better than getting advice from professionals who work with makeup products regularly. Makeup artists know the hacks and tricks of the trade and how to get more out of your beauty look — from multitasking products to lightweight and creamy formulas — which is the essential theme of a summer makeup slay.

So, if you find yourself confused about where to start with your summer makeup journey, as always, we’ve got you covered. Thanks to Joyce Jacob, known for her work with Netflix’s ‘Young, Famous & African’ cast, and Melissa Ocasio, the talent behind Big Latto’s gorgeous makeup looks, we’ve cracked the code on some of the best summer makeup products. From lip conditioners to lightweight foundation formulas, these ladies share the deets on which items deserve space in your collection. Here are six summer makeup must-haves experts say will take your beauty game to the next level. Happy shopping, folks! And, of course, stay cool!

Our editors have independently selected all products. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.