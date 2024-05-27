Subscribe
Style & Fashion

6 Stylish Geminis We Love

Published on May 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
stylish Geminis celebrities we love

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Hey Geminis, it’s your time to shine! We are one week into the sign’s reign, so they’re in full celebratory mode. Geminis are known for their social personalities and ability to retain information about random topics. It’s not far-fetched to find yourself in a heated debate with the air sign because debating and playing devil’s advocate runs in their blood. Because they’re ruled by Mercury, the planet of the mind, intellect, and communication, those born under the sign have mastered the gift of gab. People consider them a know-it-all, but that’s because they’re busy educating themselves on various topics. The Gemini symbol is the twin because they can embody both sides of a coin. They’re often dubbed two-faced, but the truth is they wear both faces proudly.

Stylish Geminis tend to err on the maximalist end of the style spectrum. They’re not afraid to go bold or go home. They don’t follow fashion rules because they’ve created their own. The latest trends don’t sway the strong-willed sign because they’re rarely concerned with what other people are wearing.

RELATED10 Times Sasha Obama Showed Her Gemini Ways

10 Times Naomi Campbell Killed The Fashion Game

5 Times Normani’s Chiseled Abs Were A Work Of Art

There are tons of stylish Geminis in the entertainment industry. From Naomi Campbell to Venus Williams, the Gemini clan knows a thing or two about fashion. Whether they are flexing on the red carpet or frolicking about their day casually, they do it with a fashionable purpose that can’t be denied. Geminis march to the beat of their own drum, making their fashion choices the talk of the town. As a sign ruled by Mercury, their goal is to keep you talking – even if the commentary isn’t positive. 

Scroll below to see the six stylish celebrity Geminis we admire.

 

1. Naomi Campbell

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Source:Getty

Naomi Campbell is the queen of style. This beauty has been a fashion muse for years. The clothes never wear Campbell; she wears them. 

2. Normani

Monot : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 Source:Getty

Normani is a winner when it comes to serving body and style. The songstress is no stranger to fabulously dressing her chocolate skin. Thus far, her ensembles have been all hits, no misses. 

3. Remy Ma

Hot 97 Summer Jam 2023 Source:Getty

She’s conceited, and she has a reason to be! Remy Ma has been fabulous since she stepped on the scene. There isn’t a designer label this artist doesn’t own, and she wears them all well. 

4. Rasheeda Frost

Black Enterprise Disruptor Summit Source:Getty

Rasheeda Frost won us over with her Southern charm and hip-hop swag. We love how versatile her style is. You can catch this beauty killing it in stiletto heels or kicking back in sneakers. Either way, she brings it.

5. Venus Williams

FASHION-FRANCE-WOMEN-CHLOE-FRONTROW Source:Getty

Venus Williams has flair, period. The tennis champ is the definition of style. She (along with her sister, Serena) is known for unapologetically setting trends. Venus Williams is a fashion historian, from her signature beaded braids to her fly tennis outfits.

6. Lauryn Hill

GRAMMY Museum's Inaugural GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala And Concert Presented By City National Bank - Inside Source:Getty

When it comes to style, Lauryn Hill is one-of-a-kind. The “Ex-Factor” singer not only serves regal looks, her swag, sultry voice, and unparallel lyricism all ooze style. 

RELATED TAGS

fashion Gemini Newsletter
More From HelloBeautiful
EXCLUSIVE: Reginae Carter Tries Black
Celebrity

EXCLUSIVE: Reginae Carter Talks Dating, Her Love Of Flowers, & Her Affinity For Chocolate Men

Portrait of young woman sitting in armchair listening music with headphones and tablet 5 items
Lifestyle

5 Black Music Memoirs We Can’t Wait To Add To Our Bookshelves

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals 6 items
Style & Fashion

6 Stylish Geminis We Love

2022 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson Of The Year Awards - Arrivals
Pop Culture

Congrats! Stephen and Ayesha Curry Announce The Birth Of A New Baby Boy on Instagram 

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Arrivals
Hair

Saweetie Shows Off Her Barbie Pink Hair On Instagram

Love & Laughter Opens at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Entertainment

Toni Braxton Flaunts Her Sexy Curves On Instagram ‘Before Taking A Dip’

Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York
Celebrity

Fans React To Nicki Minaj’s Amsterdam Arrest & Canceled Show

World Athletics Championships. Budapest 2023.
Entertainment

Sha’Carri Richardson Wins Her First 100m Race Of The Olympic Season

Trending
Cocktail Portraits: amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 - 30th Edition - Presented By Chopard And Red Sea International Film Festival 4 items
Style & Fashion

Celebrity Style Gallery: Kelly Rowland’s Cannes Couture Is Nothing To Be Played With (And Neither Is She)

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Pop Culture

Mama Tina Knowles Defends Kelly Rowland Amid Cannes Red Carpet Debacle

Dove Plant Milk Cleansing Bars
Skin Care

Dove’s Plant Milk Cleansing Bars Are A Must For Your Scent-Layering Routine

The MAKERS Conference 2024 - Day Two
Reality TV

Get To Know Bozoma Saint John: The Badass Marketing Exec Joining The ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Cast

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close