SheaMoisture Kicked Off Essence Fest With A Dinner That Emphasized The Power Of Sisterhood

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

SheaMoisture gathered the crème de la crème of Black people for a special dinner to kick off the 30th anniversary of Essence Fest in New Orleans, Louisiana. Attendees put on their Sunday best despite the sweltering heat and super-thick humidity.

Over Essence Fest weekend, SheaMoisture launched Camp Shea, a series of events created to highlight the sisterhood and togetherness created during the camping experience. Men and women from across the US convened at the swanky Hotel St. Vincent for an evening full of delectable dishes, tasty cocktails, great music, and vibes galore, constructing the formula for a good time.

And a time was had.

The welcome dinner commenced with a brief cocktail hour, where attendees mixed, mingled and danced together. If the folks weren’t line dancing to Tamia’s “Can’t Get Enough,” they were getting their life to Boosie’s “Wipe Me Down.”

RELATED: Get The Inspiration For Your Next Hairstyle With These Looks From Essence Fest 2024

Style And Fashion Were At The Forefront Of Essence Fest 2024

Couture For The Culture: 2024 Essence Festival Celebrity Looks We Loved

The menu featured mouth-watering cuisines that accurately captured the essence of New Orleans. Guests taunted their tastebuds with blackened catfish, short ribs, Creole chicken paillard, cast iron smothered potatoes and more.

After dinner, attendees continue to get their life on the dance floor. Folks put their knees to work, twerking like their lives depended on it. This was a soul-filling level of sisterhood that made me feel proud to be a Black woman. As each woman’s bum bounced to the beat, it sent a silent bat signal out to the bounce queen herself, Big Freedia. The legendary New Orleans rapper took center stage with a rump-shaking performance that had everyone moving.

See the highlights below.

The Camp Shea welcome dinner experience was overstimulating but in a good way. My senses were heightened; my mouth was overwhelmed with flavor, the music entertained my ears, my nose was intoxicated by the sweet smell of SheaMoisture products that filled the room, and my eyes were obsessed with the gorgeous women and their great taste in fashion.

SheaMoisture’s Essence Fest welcome dinner was a fashion show

From elaborate hairstyles to ensembles fit for royalty, SheaMoisture’s silent “dress to impress” memo was delivered, received and effortlessly executed. Attendees served top-tier looks on a sterling silver platter. Check out some of the most fashionable looks spied at Camp Shea’s welcome dinner.