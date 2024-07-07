Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Couture For The Culture: 2024 Essence Festival Celebrity Looks We Loved

Published on July 7, 2024

2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Business Dinner

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The Essence Festival of Culture kicked off its 30th anniversary this weekend in New Orleans with nonstop performances, empowering talks and workshops, attendee slays, and dazzling celebrity sightings. Without question, Black celebrity royalty was in the building.

From music legends to culture “it girls” to up-and-coming influencers, the festival brought together a diverse group of stars to celebrate Black joy and achievement. Cameras caught some of our favorites, such as Keke Palmer, Meagan Good, Sanaa Lathan, Serena Williams, and LeToya Luckett, to name a few.

Ready for the celebratory occasion, each spotted celebrity brought their A-game to the Caesars Superdome. 

RELATED: Get Your Style Inspiration From These Fly Essence Festival Attendees

Serena Williams slays at the Essence’s Beautycon

Serena wore one of our favorite looks of the weekend. This year marked the Grand Slam winner’s first year participating in the conference, and she did not disappoint.

Taking to Essence’s Beautycon stage, Serena looked breathtaking in a sophisticated midi-length dress from Dolce & Gabbana. The dress fit the fashion icon like a glove, showing her curves, shape, and body.

Serena complemented her little black dress with soft, glam beauty choices. She rocked a blonde lace front styled with big romantic curls and a middle part. Her makeup, by celebrity artist Sheika Daley, continued her fabulous style with smoky silver eye shadow, pink blush, and a nude lip color.

While slaying on stage, Serena participated in Beautycon’s conversations to help “challenge the industry standards” and inform makeup girlies about “the latest innovations in beauty and skincare.” The entrepreneur and investor highlighted her newest venture, Wyn, and shared upcoming collaborations, products, and updates.

RELATED: Serena Williams Debuts Her New Beauty Brand, Discusses Motherhood And More In ‘Byrdie

See pictures of Serena’s stage-worthy slay below.

Celebrity Couture for the Culture: 2024 Essence Festival Celebrity Style We Loved

Serena is one example of the unforgettable celebrity style moments seen at this year’s Essence festival. A-list attendees leaned into the event’s theme of Black excellence with looks that celebrated our heritage, promoted creativity, and simply made us gag.

Keep scrolling to see looks we loved.

1. Tisha Campbell is living her life like its golden.

2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® - Day 3 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Source:Getty

Tisha Campbell is aging backward – and we love to see it. The Martin actress slayed the 2024 festival in a rust gold ensemble with exaggerated sleeves and slight bell bottom pants. Tisha topped off her ensemble with soft wavy hair and glam makeup.

2. Keke Palmer is serving the girlies.

2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® - Day 3 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Source:Getty

Keke Palmer is serving the girlies in New Orleans. The author donned a fitted one-shoulder Balmain mini dress with black peep-toe pumps and simple accessories.

 

3. Sanaa Lathan is the definition of the ‘carefree Black girl.’

2024 Essence Festival Of Culture Source:Getty

Sanaa Lathan oozes carefree Black girl during the Essence Festival of Culture. The timeless beauty paired red flowy two-piece set with goddess locks and simple makeup. Doesn’t this look scream summer?

4. Supa Cent turns heads with a casual slay.

2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® - Day 2 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Source:Getty

Supa Cent turned heads at the 2024 Essence Festival Of Culture in a casual slay we love. Stunting for her hometown, the social media entrepreneur and beauty brand leader wore a brown crop top and brown fitted pants. 

5. Garcelle Beauvais shines bright like a diamond.

2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® - Day 2 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Source:Getty

OK, Garcelle! Known for her love of bling, Garcelle Beauvais shines on the 2024 Essence carpet. The star wore a fun sequin shorts suit with clear Cinderalla pumps and wavy red hair.

6. We love Toya Johnson’s designer look.

2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® - Day 2 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Source:Getty

Toya Johnson is dripping in designer in New Orleans. The star wears a trendy short set from Dolce & Gabbana paired with a mini Christian Dior padded tote.

7. Candiace Dillard Bassett is glowing in orange.

2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® - Day 3 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Source:Getty

It’s the bantu knots for us! Candiace Dillard Bassett glows on Essence’s carpet wearing a bright orange maxi bodycon dress and striking bantu knot braids. 

8. Danielle Brooks plays with colors and patterns – we swoon.

2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® - Day 1 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Source:Getty

Danielle Brooks is not playing on the Essence carpet. The Color Purple actress is all about trend and fashion in this funky orange zebra print top, pleated shiny lavender skirt, and lime green earrings. She tops off her look with micro mini braids that remind us of the best part of summer (doing fun protective styles with our hair).

9. Meagan Good is flirty, feminine, and fun.

2024 Essence Festival Of Culture - Day 2 Source:Getty

Meagan Good chose the feminine, flirty aesthetic for this Essence look. She paired a halter-style floral pattern dress with gold platform heels. Meagan’s body looks amazing and her legs go on for days. We see you, Sis!

Essence Festival Meagan Good Newsletter
