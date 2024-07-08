Style And Fashion Were At The Forefront Of Essence Fest 2024

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

For fashion lovers, Essence Fest is the perfect opportunity to show off your individual style. Black people never miss an opportunity to pop out and show n****s, and the 3-day festival was no exception.

During the day, Essence Fest celebrates the best in Black talent, film, music, fashion, beauty, and more at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Most attendees opt for relaxed looks that emphasize their personal style through hair, accessories, and clothing. If the plan is to absorb all the festival has to offer, prioritizing comfort is critical. The space is the 6th largest convention center in the nation, boasting 1.1 million square feet of exhibit space. In other words, prepare to get your steps as you roam from one end to the other.

Outside of the convention center, swanky brunches and dinners hosted by brands encourage attendees to put on their good shoes and Sunday best and flex their stylish threads. Because there are a wide range of events at your fingertips, there are tons of opportunities to “put that sh*t on” and make a fashion statement.

This year, folks showed up and showed out for Essence Fest’s 30th anniversary. It’s as if a silent bat single went out to Black people across the nation, encouraging them to do the most.

And the most was done.

We spotted some of the flyest looks to ever hit the south, leaving us screaming with admiration. Whether they made the convention center their runway or took brunching to the next level, here are some of our favorite ensembles from the 2024 Essence Festival.

