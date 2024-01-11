10 Times Mary J. Blige Exuded Big Capricorn Energy With Her Fashion

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

It’s the Queen of R&B’s birthday, and what better way to celebrate Mary J. Blige than by paying homage to her trailblazing style? The Yonkers native stole our hearts over 20 years ago when she hit the scene with her tomboy-chic swag and passionate vocals. Decades later, the mogul is still killing the game and, at 53 years old, looking damn good while doing so.

In proper Capricorn form, Blige is letting her ambitious nature show. In anticipation of her day, the “My Life” songstress dropped a sneak peek of her latest song/video (“Gone Forever” ft. Remy Ma and DJ Khaled) last night on her social media, which shows that our girl can celebrate and be about her business.

Mary J. Blige Exudes Capricorn Energy

Not only is she about her coins, but she also doesn’t play when it comes to her fashions. Blige and her friend and longtime stylist Misa Hylton are credited with expanding perspectives of what R&B divas can look like. The actress knew her style lane and wasn’t going to conform to anything other than what she felt comfortable with. “I was sitting on the shelf because they didn’t know what to do with me because I was not going to put on a gown,” the artist told Popsugar. And her steadfast attitude is what birthed her iconic swag. From oversized suits to baseball caps paired with baseball jerseys, Blige’s 90’s style is one for the books and is still emulated today.

Some of Blige’s memorable costumes include her “Real Love” black baggy leather jacket and crop top getup and her “Not Gone Cry” all-black diva video regalia. In addition, Blige’s over-the-knee boot looks (all of them) are a fan favorite, prompting her supporters to beg the star to come out with her own boot line (fingers crossed).

In honor of the multihyphenate’s born day, we are saluting ten times the star exuded big Capricorn energy. Jump in below to see why Mary J. Blige deserves all the fashion accolades and more.

