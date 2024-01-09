Mary J. Blige To Receive Entertainment Icon Honor At 2024 Urban One Honors

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

On Feb. 25, Urban One will present Emmy and Grammy Award-winning singer Mary J. Blige, 52, with the Entertainment Icon Honor during the 2024 Urban One Honors ceremony. Mary J. Blige stands tall as an icon in the realm of contemporary music. Her resounding impact is evident through a repertoire boasting eight multi-platinum albums, a remarkable tally of nine Grammy Awards (accompanied by an astounding 32 nominations), an Emmy award, and two Academy Award nominations. Did we mention that she has also received two Golden Globe nominations and a SAG nod, too?

Blige, has firmly established herself as a global superstar, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

Mary J. Blige’s career.

At a young age, Blige found inspiration in the musical prowess of soul and funk luminaries like Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan and Gladys Knight.

This early influence propelled her to introduce a distinctive, urban-rooted style that seamlessly merged hip-hop, soul and her unapologetically candid lyrics filled with heartbreak, pain and a wealth of knowledge. Her 1992 debut album, What’s the 411? catapulted her into the limelight with multiple hits, notably including two No. 1 R&B tracks: “You Remind Me” and “Real Love.”

Blige’s impact transcended the boundaries of R&B as she delved deeper into her artistry with her intimately personal second album, My Life, released in 1994. Her catalogue is adorned with chart-topping tracks such as “Be Without You,” “No More Drama,” and “Family Affair,” — all have solidified her position as a powerhouse in the music industry.

Outside of music, Blige has earned her stripes in the world of Hollywood with roles in critically acclaimed films and TV shows such as The Umbrella Academy, Power Book II: Ghost and 2018’s Mudbound, for which she snagged two Oscar nominations.

Michelle L. Rice, President of TV One and CLEO TV, gushed about the inimitable singer’s versatile career and “impact” on the entertainment industry.

“Urban One is thrilled to honor the incomparable Mary J. Blige as our 2024 Entertainment Icon. Mary’s immeasurable talent and award-winning music has shaped our culture and has had a profound impact on artists and music across all genres, but most notably the elevation of female artists in both R&B and Hip Hop across generations. She fully personifies the ”Best in Black” theme of this year’s Urban One Honors.”

Blige isn’t the only star that will be awarded during the ceremony.

Legendary singer and actress Dionne Warwick, will also be awarded with the Lifetime Achievement Honoree and Chlöe Bailey is this year’s Generation Next Honoree. Frankie Beverly and Donald Lawrence are set to receive the Lifetime Legend and Inspirational Impact honors for their profound careers in music.

Teyana Taylor, Bebe Winans, Damon Little and Angie Stone are some of the celebs expected to perform at the annual event. This year, Grammy Award-winning singer and actress LeToya Luckett will return to host the event’s “Backstage Pass,” which will feature exclusive interviews with the show’s honorees, performers and presenters.

Check out a teaser for the ceremony below and don’t forget to tune in to the Urban One Honors on Feb. 25 8/7c on TV One.

