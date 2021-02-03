7 Plus-Size Hotties Who Bodied The #SilhouetteChallenge

Maui Bigelow’s mission is pretty simple – to create a path for bold, beautiful women to shine, grow, and glow in both personal and professional brilliance. The curator of PHAT Girl Fresh, a digital platform that blends feminism with social, fashion, and beauty culture, Maui is known for bringing progressive, authentic conversations with a southern charm only she can provide. A rising public figure, she draws hundreds of thousands of yearly readers through her experiences in healing and personal transformations, social change work, and Plus style and beauty.

Another day, another Tik Tok challenge to slay! Hunty, with the current state of the world, we have to do what we must to keep ourselves sane. Social media has definitely proven to a great source of entertainment with Tik Tok leading the way birthing challenge after challenge.

There have already been three lit challenges this year and we are only two months into 2021. The #bussitchallenge, the #junebugchallenge, and now we have the #silhouettechallenge. The girls are showing up and showing out for these challenges. From sexy to funny AF and everything in between, content is being served and she is queen.

And since content is queen, can we talk queen size for a second? As a curvy girl, I believe these challenges aren’t complete until some curves are thrown into the mix. Why? Because what is a silhouette without curves? Representation and diversity among these challenges allows the ignoramuses of the world to view plus-size bodies as sexy. (You know…the people who act like curvy girls are cursed because they fail to meet society’s standards). The same people who troll Lizzo and other curvy women who are bold and unapologetic about their bodies and anything else for that matter.

Luckily, women with huge platforms like Lizzo, don’t let negative comments dictate her life. The superstar dropped her own silhouette challenge and it’s sexy as hell. Keep scrolling to see these other plus-size beauties showing off their shape.